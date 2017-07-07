Oregon gives athletic director new multi-million dollar contract

Oregon may have had to make a costly change by bringing in a new head coach for the Ducks football program this offseason but before it did, the school handed out a new contract extension to athletic director Rob Mullens.

The Oregonian obtained the contract through an open records request and it appears the contract was agreed upon last October. The deal gives Mullens, who has been in the same role since 2010, a raise to $717,500 a year through 2024 while also adding numerous incentives and retention bonuses as well.

Mullens previously agreed to a new contract just over a year prior back in early 2015.

Perhaps most notable in the deal is that there is no buyout on the athletic director’s end and there are a string of six-figure retention bonuses every year through 2024, when the figure jumps to $1 million. While there have been occasional mentions of Mullens’ name for other roles around the country, safe to say that the Ducks and their athletic director are looking at a long future together.

In addition to his duties in Eugene, Mullens is also a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and is in the middle of his three-year term in 2017.