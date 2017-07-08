Arkansas’ Bret Bielema announces birth of daughter Saturday morning

Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema can add one additional title to his resume as of Saturday morning: dad.
Bielema and his wife Jen welcomed the birth of their first child Briella Nichole Bielema bright and early at 4:44 a.m. local time. The proud papa naturally let Razorback Nation know all about the good news on social media not long after.
Hopefully the Arkansas coach has his in-laws and parents in Fayetteville to help out because he doesn’t have much time at home before he leaves for SEC Media Days. The Razorbacks contingent is scheduled to be the first up on Monday morning in Hoover, so it’s safe to say that their coach will be able to discuss the team’s progress in the offseason as well as give tips on changing diapers.
Anyway, congrats to the Bielemas and get some sleep!
Baylor has been spending a lot of time in court as a result of the fallout from their sprawling sexual assault scandal but the school got a rare win on Friday as a district court judge near Waco has dismissed a lawsuit brought on by former director of football operations Colin Shillinglaw.
The Waco Tribune-Hearld reports that a request for arbitration was also denied. The lawsuit, originally brought in Dallas earlier this year before being refilled locally, took the school and several administrative officials to court over claims of defamation and breach of contract.
Shillinglaw is appealing an earlier decision to dismiss the case in a Dallas court according to the Tribune-Hearld, which required him to pay $325,000 in court and legal costs to the state and various Baylor parties.
At the center of the matter in the second suit is a claim by Shillinglaw that in addition to the defamation, he was owed a roughly $20,000 bonus for the Bears win in the Cactus Bowl. Most notably the school fired back in their response to this claim and others, saying that Shillinglaw was involved in player discipline for the troubled football program and that he did not cooperate with an investigation into sexual assaults at the university by law firm Pepper Hamilton.
With an appeal still ongoing of the other judgement, neither party is out of the woods just yet it appears. That is especially true of Baylor itself, which is dealing with an increasing number of other lawsuits related to the sexual assault scandal at the moment.
I think it’s safe to say this is a first in triggering the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to The Tennessean, Vanderbilt tight end Sam Dobbs was charged earlier this month by Metro police on one count of reckless endangerment. The reason behind the misdemeanor? The night of Fourth of July, he allegedly landed a drone in a large crowd in downtown Nashville.
“Police said Dobbs flew his drone at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday over a large crowd in the First Avenue and Gay Street area during Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration, an event that drew an estimated 240,000 people,” the newspaper wrote.
A school spokesperson stated that head coach Derek Mason will handle the junior’s discipline internally.
Last year, Dobbs had 73 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined 20 games. His lone start came in a 2016 game against Ole Miss.
Dobbs is the fourth Commodore player this month to be part of an odd off-field storyline.
True freshman defensive back O’montae “Tae” Daley and redshirt freshman defensive back Frank Coppet were shot after a plot that was hatched by a third player, wide receiver Donaven Tennyson, to get back his stolen phone went very wrong. All three were subsequently indefinitely suspended by Mason.
A much lower rung on the college football ladder is the next stop for one former member of the Missouri Tigers.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, DeSean Blair revealed that he will be continuing both his academic and playing career at Valdosta State University in Georgia. As the Blazers play at the Div. II level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
Including this coming season, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
A three-star member of Mizzou’s 2014 recruiting class, Blair was rated as the No. 90 receiver in the country and the No. 90 player at any position in the state of Florida.
As a redshirt freshman in 2015, Blair caught two passes for 25 yards in the five games in which he appeared. Last season, he played in one game but didn’t catch a pass.
Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long has had a busy week despite dealing with a holiday and the Razorbacks’ future schedule seems to be the beneficiary.
The school announced Friday that they would be adding Kent State to the 2020 slate with a home game scheduled for on September 5th. The news comes just a day after the announcement that Arkansas has scheduled a big “Lou Holtz” home-and-home series with Notre Dame.
The end result is that two of the team’s three non-conference slots are filled for the 2020 season, with the Golden Flashes traveling to Arkansas on 9/5 and then the Razorbacks turning around and making the trip to South Bend the following week on 9/12 to take on the Irish.
Arkansas notes this will be the first meeting between UA and Kent State and just the fourth (current) Mid-American Conference program that the Razorbacks have faced. The last time the school saw some MACtion, Arkansas ended up losing to Toledo two years ago up in Little Rock.