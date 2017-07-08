Ex-Mizzou WR DeSean Blair heads to Div. II school

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A much lower rung on the college football ladder is the next stop for one former member of the Missouri Tigers.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, DeSean Blair revealed that he will be continuing both his academic and playing career at Valdosta State University in Georgia. As the Blazers play at the Div. II level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Including this coming season, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star member of Mizzou’s 2014 recruiting class, Blair was rated as the No. 90 receiver in the country and the No. 90 player at any position in the state of Florida.

As a redshirt freshman in 2015, Blair caught two passes for 25 yards in the five games in which he appeared. Last season, he played in one game but didn’t catch a pass.