Ex-Mizzou WR DeSean Blair heads to Div. II school

A much lower rung on the college football ladder is the next stop for one former member of the Missouri Tigers.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, DeSean Blair revealed that he will be continuing both his academic and playing career at Valdosta State University in Georgia. As the Blazers play at the Div. II level, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
Including this coming season, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
A three-star member of Mizzou’s 2014 recruiting class, Blair was rated as the No. 90 receiver in the country and the No. 90 player at any position in the state of Florida.
As a redshirt freshman in 2015, Blair caught two passes for 25 yards in the five games in which he appeared. Last season, he played in one game but didn’t catch a pass.
I think it’s safe to say this is a first in triggering the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to The Tennessean, Vanderbilt tight end Sam Dobbs was charged earlier this month by Metro police on one count of reckless endangerment. The reason behind the misdemeanor? The night of Fourth of July, he allegedly landed a drone in a large crowd in downtown Nashville.
“Police said Dobbs flew his drone at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday over a large crowd in the First Avenue and Gay Street area during Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration, an event that drew an estimated 240,000 people,” the newspaper wrote.
A school spokesperson stated that head coach Derek Mason will handle the junior’s discipline internally.
Last year, Dobbs had 73 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined 20 games. His lone start came in a 2016 game against Ole Miss.
Dobbs is the fourth Commodore player this month to be part of an odd off-field storyline.
True freshman defensive back O’montae “Tae” Daley and redshirt freshman defensive back Frank Coppet were shot after a plot that was hatched by a third player, wide receiver Donaven Tennyson, to get back his stolen phone went very wrong. All three were subsequently indefinitely suspended by Mason.
Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long has had a busy week despite dealing with a holiday and the Razorbacks’ future schedule seems to be the beneficiary.
The school announced Friday that they would be adding Kent State to the 2020 slate with a home game scheduled for on September 5th. The news comes just a day after the announcement that Arkansas has scheduled a big “Lou Holtz” home-and-home series with Notre Dame.
The end result is that two of the team’s three non-conference slots are filled for the 2020 season, with the Golden Flashes traveling to Arkansas on 9/5 and then the Razorbacks turning around and making the trip to South Bend the following week on 9/12 to take on the Irish.
Arkansas notes this will be the first meeting between UA and Kent State and just the fourth (current) Mid-American Conference program that the Razorbacks have faced. The last time the school saw some MACtion, Arkansas ended up losing to Toledo two years ago up in Little Rock.
It was a pretty quiet 4th of July week around college football but if you follow the sport extra closely you’d know that many of the nation’s best recruits were involved at the annual “The Opening” event up at Nike headquarters over the holiday.
This year was a bit different as longtime partner ESPN wasn’t broadcasting the event but rather it was the puzzling choice of NFL Network. As you can expect, the home of pro football had a few issues while dipping into high school recruiting coverage and it appears that in doing so it may have cost TCU a coveted recruit.
That tweet came from four-star Ja’Marr Chase, who was expected by many experts to select the Horned Frogs while committing on-air earlier in the week. He didn’t actually end up pulling the trigger in front of cameras due to a production delay and it seems that is what could cost TCU his services in the long run.
Per 247Sports:
The tea leaves were indicating that Gary Patterson was likely to land Chase over the home-state LSU Tigers had he committed on schedule. However, Chase was so good at The Opening and his stock has shot up so much that it now looks like he’s going to take a step back and re-evaluate his options. If TCU ends up losing Chase to LSU or some other national power, they can thank the NFL Network for the sabotage.
Ouch.
This isn’t the first time that LSU and TCU have butted heads over a player this offseason and we can probably say it won’t be the last either. Hopefully the two can meet in a bowl game to settle all their differences.
Sad news out of Virginia as the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that former Purdue quarterback Eric Hunter was shot and tragically killed in a parking lot late this past Wednesday night in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia.
Police are still investigating the shooting according to local station WAVY 10, which says roughly five shots rang out around midnight before authorities responded to the scene of a closed fast-food restaurant. Paramedics reportedly pronounced Hunter dead at the scene.
The signal-caller was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1989 after bursting onto the scene in the second half of the season and leading the team to two wins in four starts. Hunter’s best statistical season came as a sophomore when he threw for over 2,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in what would be the final year with Fred Akers as head coach for the Boilermakers.
All told, the Virginia native threw for 5,598 yards and 33 touchdowns during his time in West Lafayette. He was just 46 years old.