Judge dismisses second lawsuit from ex-Baylor football staffer

Baylor has been spending a lot of time in court as a result of the fallout from their sprawling sexual assault scandal but the school got a rare win on Friday as a district court judge near Waco has dismissed a lawsuit brought on by former director of football operations Colin Shillinglaw.

The Waco Tribune-Hearld reports that a request for arbitration was also denied. The lawsuit, originally brought in Dallas earlier this year before being refilled locally, took the school and several administrative officials to court over claims of defamation and breach of contract.

Shillinglaw is appealing an earlier decision to dismiss the case in a Dallas court according to the Tribune-Hearld, which required him to pay $325,000 in court and legal costs to the state and various Baylor parties.

At the center of the matter in the second suit is a claim by Shillinglaw that in addition to the defamation, he was owed a roughly $20,000 bonus for the Bears win in the Cactus Bowl. Most notably the school fired back in their response to this claim and others, saying that Shillinglaw was involved in player discipline for the troubled football program and that he did not cooperate with an investigation into sexual assaults at the university by law firm Pepper Hamilton.

With an appeal still ongoing of the other judgement, neither party is out of the woods just yet it appears. That is especially true of Baylor itself, which is dealing with an increasing number of other lawsuits related to the sexual assault scandal at the moment.