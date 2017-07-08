Senator pays up Iowa-Nebraska bet by driving an Uber this weekend

No matter which side of the aisle you’re on, we can probably agree that the side-bets that politicians make over sporting events are a nice bit of lighthearted fun between rivals. While the bets are typically over a case of local craft beer or a delicacy native to one’s area or state, some U.S. senators really upped the ante last football season.
Back in November, Iowa thumped Nebraska 40-10 in a game that wasn’t even as close as the scoreline would indicate and a result that gave Wisconsin a berth in the Big Ten title game. While Big Red fans would probably like to forget that day in their minds, the state’s junior senator will be re-living it a bit this weekend.
That’s because, according to The Hill, noted Cornhuskers fan Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is going to be paying off a bet he made over the outcome of the game and will be changing jobs and driving an Uber around Iowa this weekend as a result.
“Let’s be clear why I’m going to be in Iowa this weekend,” Sasse said Sunday on TV. “I don’t want to admit it anywhere, let alone on national TV, but Nebraska lost to Iowa last year in a football game, and I lost a bet. So I have to drive Uber in Iowa next weekend.
“That’s the reason I’m going to be in Iowa. It’s about Hawkeyes and Huskers bloodletting on the football field and the aftermath of that.”
It seems it’s only natural to be suspicious nowadays of the reason why a politician would go to the state of Iowa given its place in the presidential election process but in the case of Sasse during this congressional recess, it’s simply a case of a football bet gone wrong. Hopefully Hawkeyes fans will be quite accommodating to the senator and won’t dock his rating just because he roots for the Huskers.
Jim Harbaugh’s coaching ability far exceeds his ability to sing to his kids
While it was probably designed to connect with recruits better going forward, the short videos posted so far of the Wolverines coach on vacation this summer has nevertheless allowed many of us into the daily life of one of the most energetic coaches in the game. The latest snippet of video posted on Friday afternoon and allowed us all to listen in on what kind of pipes Harbaugh has as he sings ‘Hail to the Victors’ to his young son John.
Based on that humming and his previous attempts to sing opera though, it’s safe to say that Harbaugh’s coaching ability far exceeds his ability to sing. While you can’t fault him for lovingly teaching his young son the Michigan fight song, it’s probably best that his voice be reserved to yelling at players during fall camp instead of trying to pacify his kids with a melody.
Judge dismisses second lawsuit from ex-Baylor football staffer
Baylor has been spending a lot of time in court as a result of the fallout from their sprawling sexual assault scandal but the school got a rare win on Friday as a district court judge near Waco has dismissed a lawsuit brought on by former director of football operations Colin Shillinglaw.
The Waco Tribune-Hearld reports that a request for arbitration was also denied. The lawsuit, originally brought in Dallas earlier this year before being refilled locally, took the school and several administrative officials to court over claims of defamation and breach of contract.
Shillinglaw is appealing an earlier decision to dismiss the case in a Dallas court according to the Tribune-Hearld, which required him to pay $325,000 in court and legal costs to the state and various Baylor parties.
At the center of the matter in the second suit is a claim by Shillinglaw that in addition to the defamation, he was owed a roughly $20,000 bonus for the Bears win in the Cactus Bowl. Most notably the school fired back in their response to this claim and others, saying that Shillinglaw was involved in player discipline for the troubled football program and that he did not cooperate with an investigation into sexual assaults at the university by law firm Pepper Hamilton.
With an appeal still ongoing of the other judgement, neither party is out of the woods just yet it appears. That is especially true of Baylor itself, which is dealing with an increasing number of other lawsuits related to the sexual assault scandal at the moment.
Arkansas’ Bret Bielema announces birth of daughter Saturday morning
Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema can add one additional title to his resume as of Saturday morning: dad.
Bielema and his wife Jen welcomed the birth of their first child Briella Nichole Bielema bright and early at 4:44 a.m. local time. The proud papa naturally let Razorback Nation know all about the good news on social media not long after.
Hopefully the Arkansas coach has his in-laws and parents in Fayetteville to help out because he doesn’t have much time at home before he leaves for SEC Media Days. The Razorbacks contingent is scheduled to be the first up on Monday morning in Hoover, so it’s safe to say that their coach will be able to discuss the team’s progress in the offseason as well as give tips on changing diapers.
Anyway, congrats to the Bielemas and get some sleep!
Vandy TE charged after landing drone in Fourth of July crowd
I think it’s safe to say this is a first in triggering the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to The Tennessean, Vanderbilt tight end Sam Dobbs was charged earlier this month by Metro police on one count of reckless endangerment. The reason behind the misdemeanor? The night of Fourth of July, he allegedly landed a drone in a large crowd in downtown Nashville.
“Police said Dobbs flew his drone at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday over a large crowd in the First Avenue and Gay Street area during Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration, an event that drew an estimated 240,000 people,” the newspaper wrote.
A school spokesperson stated that head coach Derek Mason will handle the junior’s discipline internally.
Last year, Dobbs had 73 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined 20 games. His lone start came in a 2016 game against Ole Miss.
Dobbs is the fourth Commodore player this month to be part of an odd off-field storyline.
True freshman defensive back O’montae “Tae” Daley and redshirt freshman defensive back Frank Coppet were shot after a plot that was hatched by a third player, wide receiver Donaven Tennyson, to get back his stolen phone went very wrong. All three were subsequently indefinitely suspended by Mason.