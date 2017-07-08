Vandy TE charged after landing drone in Fourth of July crowd

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

I think it’s safe to say this is a first in triggering the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to The Tennessean, Vanderbilt tight end Sam Dobbs was charged earlier this month by Metro police on one count of reckless endangerment. The reason behind the misdemeanor? The night of Fourth of July, he allegedly landed a drone in a large crowd in downtown Nashville.

“Police said Dobbs flew his drone at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday over a large crowd in the First Avenue and Gay Street area during Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing Celebration, an event that drew an estimated 240,000 people,” the newspaper wrote.

A school spokesperson stated that head coach Derek Mason will handle the junior’s discipline internally.

Last year, Dobbs had 73 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. The past two seasons, he’s played in a combined 20 games. His lone start came in a 2016 game against Ole Miss.

Dobbs is the fourth Commodore player this month to be part of an odd off-field storyline.

True freshman defensive back O’montae “Tae” Daley and redshirt freshman defensive back Frank Coppet were shot after a plot that was hatched by a third player, wide receiver Donaven Tennyson, to get back his stolen phone went very wrong. All three were subsequently indefinitely suspended by Mason.