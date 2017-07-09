Bob Elliott, Nebraska assistant and coaching veteran, dies

Elliott played defensive back for Iowa from 1972-75, earning All-America honors as a junior and a senior. He launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater one year later and proceeded to spend the next four decades in the profession. His first full-time position came as secondary coach at Kent State in 1977 and later made 10 different stops, most notably as the defensive coordinator at Iowa, Kansas State and San Diego State.
Elliott coached safeties and outside linebackers on Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame staff from 2012-14, then spent 2015-16 as a special assistant to the head coach. Mike Riley hired him to his Nebraska staff in February, but Elliott moved to a defensive analyst position in June after cancer, which he battled throughout his coaching career, returned to his body.
Coach E, your legacy as a football coach and as a man is unrivaled. I’ll always cherish the QB meetings of 2015. This photo says it all. RIP pic.twitter.com/YkYrFOd9Lz
The Register reported Elliott passed away in hospice care in Iowa City, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Joey, two children and his father, former Iowa athletics director Chalmers “Bump” Elliott.
Former Tennesse LB A.J. Johnson arrested on DUI charge
Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson was arrested Saturday on a DUI charge, according to the Associated Press.
Johnson played linebacker for the Vols from 2011-14 and, alongside former Vols defensive back Michael Williams, was indicted on aggravated rape charges in February 2015. Johnson is still awaiting trail for a rape allegedly committed at a Knoxville fraternity party in November 2014.
In the meantime, Knoxville police took Johnson into custody after his vehicle sat through a green light twice and later rolled forward and struck a lane indicator sign. He was discovered early Saturday morning with bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath and marijuana near him.
He was charged with DUI and simple possession.
Johnson played in 46 games for Tennessee, registering 424 tackles, three sacks and one interception. He finished his career second in SEC history in solo tackles (217) and earned multiple All-SEC honors during his time in orange.
Nebraska, Notre Dame release statements on Bob Elliott
Coaching veteran Bob Elliott passed away on Saturday, succumbing to complications of a lengthy battle with cancer. The 64-year-old worked a lot of places across his four decade career, but most recently at Notre Dame and Nebraska.
Elliott was employed by Nebraska at the time of his passing. Hired in February to coach the Cornhuskers’ safeties, Elliott transitioned to a defensive analyst role in June after his health deprived him of the ability to serve in a full-time, on-the-field role.
Head coach Mike Riley released a statement Sunday, and the program put together a video tribute to Elliott.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s wife Joey, and his entire family. pic.twitter.com/rVrPdLbLNQ
While Nebraska was the school where Elliott worked at the time of his passing, Notre Dame is where he worked the last time college football was played.
Elliott arrived at Notre Dame in 2012 after depositing two seasons as the secondary coach at Iowa State. As safeties coach, Elliott immediately helped the Irish to an undefeated regular season and BCS National Championship appearance in 2012. He moved to outside linebackers in 2014 and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach for 2015-16.
Here’s what Brian Kelly had to say about Elliott.
Bob Elliott was in a class by himself – a great husband, father, grandfather, coach & man.
While it was probably designed to connect with recruits better going forward, the short videos posted so far of the Wolverines coach on vacation this summer has nevertheless allowed many of us into the daily life of one of the most energetic coaches in the game. The latest snippet of video posted on Friday afternoon and allowed us all to listen in on what kind of pipes Harbaugh has as he sings ‘Hail to the Victors’ to his young son John.
Based on that humming and his previous attempts to sing opera though, it’s safe to say that Harbaugh’s coaching ability far exceeds his ability to sing. While you can’t fault him for lovingly teaching his young son the Michigan fight song, it’s probably best that his voice be reserved to yelling at players during fall camp instead of trying to pacify his kids with a melody.
Senator pays up Iowa-Nebraska bet by driving an Uber this weekend
No matter which side of the aisle you’re on, we can probably agree that the side-bets that politicians make over sporting events are a nice bit of lighthearted fun between rivals. While the bets are typically over a case of local craft beer or a delicacy native to one’s area or state, some U.S. senators really upped the ante last football season.
Back in November, Iowa thumped Nebraska 40-10 in a game that wasn’t even as close as the scoreline would indicate and a result that gave Wisconsin a berth in the Big Ten title game. While Big Red fans would probably like to forget that day in their minds, the state’s junior senator will be re-living it a bit this weekend.
That’s because, according to The Hill, noted Cornhuskers fan Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is going to be paying off a bet he made over the outcome of the game and will be changing jobs and driving an Uber around Iowa this weekend as a result.
“Let’s be clear why I’m going to be in Iowa this weekend,” Sasse said Sunday on TV. “I don’t want to admit it anywhere, let alone on national TV, but Nebraska lost to Iowa last year in a football game, and I lost a bet. So I have to drive Uber in Iowa next weekend.
“That’s the reason I’m going to be in Iowa. It’s about Hawkeyes and Huskers bloodletting on the football field and the aftermath of that.”
It seems it’s only natural to be suspicious nowadays of the reason why a politician would go to the state of Iowa given its place in the presidential election process but in the case of Sasse during this congressional recess, it’s simply a case of a football bet gone wrong. Hopefully Hawkeyes fans will be quite accommodating to the senator and won’t dock his rating just because he roots for the Huskers.