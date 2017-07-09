Bob Elliott, Nebraska assistant and coaching veteran, dies

Veteran college football assistant Bob Elliott passed away on Saturday, just one month after taking a leave of absence from his position as Nebraska’s safeties coach.

The news was first reported by the Des Monies Register and later confirmed by the Iowa State football program.

Bobby Elliott, who had 3 stints as an asst. at ISU under Donnie Duncan, Dan McCarney & Paul Rhoads, passed away on Saturday. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/ehx14sxgdl — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 9, 2017

Elliott played defensive back for Iowa from 1972-75, earning All-America honors as a junior and a senior. He launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater one year later and proceeded to spend the next four decades in the profession. His first full-time position came as secondary coach at Kent State in 1977 and later made 10 different stops, most notably as the defensive coordinator at Iowa, Kansas State and San Diego State.

Elliott coached safeties and outside linebackers on Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame staff from 2012-14, then spent 2015-16 as a special assistant to the head coach. Mike Riley hired him to his Nebraska staff in February, but Elliott moved to a defensive analyst position in June after cancer, which he battled throughout his coaching career, returned to his body.

Coach E, your legacy as a football coach and as a man is unrivaled. I’ll always cherish the QB meetings of 2015. This photo says it all. RIP pic.twitter.com/YkYrFOd9Lz — Coach Mike Sanford (@CoachSanfordWKU) July 9, 2017

The Register reported Elliott passed away in hospice care in Iowa City, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Joey, two children and his father, former Iowa athletics director Chalmers “Bump” Elliott.