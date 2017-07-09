Former Tennesse LB A.J. Johnson arrested on DUI charge

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson was arrested Saturday on a DUI charge, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson played linebacker for the Vols from 2011-14 and, alongside former Vols defensive back Michael Williams, was indicted on aggravated rape charges in February 2015. Johnson is still awaiting trail for a rape allegedly committed at a Knoxville fraternity party in November 2014.

In the meantime, Knoxville police took Johnson into custody after his vehicle sat through a green light twice and later rolled forward and struck a lane indicator sign. He was discovered early Saturday morning with bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath and marijuana near him.

He was charged with DUI and simple possession.

Johnson played in 46 games for Tennessee, registering 424 tackles, three sacks and one interception. He finished his career second in SEC history in solo tackles (217) and earned multiple All-SEC honors during his time in orange.