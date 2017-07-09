Nebraska, Notre Dame release statements on Bob Elliott

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Coaching veteran Bob Elliott passed away on Saturday, succumbing to complications of a lengthy battle with cancer. The 64-year-old worked a lot of places across his four decade career, but most recently at Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Elliott was employed by Nebraska at the time of his passing. Hired in February to coach the Cornhuskers’ safeties, Elliott transitioned to a defensive analyst role in June after his health deprived him of the ability to serve in a full-time, on-the-field role.

Head coach Mike Riley released a statement Sunday, and the program put together a video tribute to Elliott.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s wife Joey, and his entire family. pic.twitter.com/rVrPdLbLNQ — Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) July 9, 2017

Football is family. You quickly became a part of ours.

Our thoughts are with yours. RIP Coach Elliott. #GBRAlways pic.twitter.com/FQvfkElzX8 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) July 9, 2017

Scott Booker also released a statement Sunday. Booker worked with Elliott at Notre Dame and was promoted to safeties coach (with special teams duties) in place of Elliott last month.

Thank you for everything Coach E

Ur example/friendship meant more to me than u know

I want to thank your wife Joey for sharing you with us pic.twitter.com/9U3ZSEkYxj — Scott Booker (@CoachSBooker) July 9, 2017

While Nebraska was the school where Elliott worked at the time of his passing, Notre Dame is where he worked the last time college football was played.

Elliott arrived at Notre Dame in 2012 after depositing two seasons as the secondary coach at Iowa State. As safeties coach, Elliott immediately helped the Irish to an undefeated regular season and BCS National Championship appearance in 2012. He moved to outside linebackers in 2014 and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach for 2015-16.

Here’s what Brian Kelly had to say about Elliott.

Bob Elliott was in a class by himself – a great husband, father, grandfather, coach & man. He made everyone better & I'll miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/QyqYNrwL7r — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) July 9, 2017