ACC leads Bednarik Award watch list with 18 out of 85 players

If you needed one more sign that summer is transitioning to college football season on top of the start of SEC media days, the Maxwell Football Club is here for you. Today, the Maxwell Football Club unveiled the watch lists for their two highest individual player awards; the Maxwell Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to the nation’s top defensive player in the country and has been awarded annually since the 1995 season when current Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald won the inaugural award.

This year’s preseason watch list is certainly not lacking for players to keep an eye on. A total of 85 players landed on the watch list, with the ACC leading the way with 18 players. The Big Ten followed in the order with 15, and the SEC had 14 players named to the watch list. The Pac-12 had 13 and the Big 12 had 10. The American Athletic Conference led the Group of Five with six players named to the watch list.

Alabama’s Jonathan Allen won the 2016 Bednarik Award, becoming the first player in school history to win the defensive award. Penn State has the most Bednarik Awards in the history of the award, with three players (LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Dan Connor) winning four awards.

This year’s watch list for the Bednarik Award is below.

CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

S Marcus Allen, Penn State

DE Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas

S Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia

LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State

S Quin Blanding, Virginia

DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

LB Jason Cabinda, Penn State

LB Jermaine Carter, Maryland

S Sean Chandler, Temple

DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State

LB Jack Cichy, Wisconsin

LB Koron Crump, Arizona State

CB Duke Dawson, Florida

LB Troy Dye, Oregon

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

DE Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest

DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

DE Kylie Fitts, Utah

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

DE Marcell Frazier, Missouri

DE Rashan Gary, Michigan

LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF

LB Porter Gustin, USC

CB Heath Harding CB Miami (Ohio)

DE Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

LB Travin Howard, TCU

LB Ben Humphreys, Duke

DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan

S Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern

S Derwin James, Florida State

DE Cece Jefferson, Florida

LB Malik Jefferson, Texas

LB Josey Jewell, Iowa

LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky

DE Arden Key, LSU

LB Micah Kiser, Virginia

DE Harold Landry, Boston College

DE Justin Lawler, SMU

DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

DT Lowell Lotulelei, Utah

CB Iman Marshall, USC

DE Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State

S Tray Matthews, Auburn

CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State

NT David Moa, Boise State

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina

LB Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame

CB Deatrick Nichols, USF

DT Derrick Nnadi, Florida State

DT Kendrick Norton, Miami

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

DT Ed Oliver, Houston

NG Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

LB Shaq Quarterman, Miami

CB D.J. Reed, Kansas State

DE Malik Reed, Nevada

S Justin Reid, Stanford

DT Steve Richardson, Minnesota

DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State

LB Tegray Scales, Indiana

DT Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin

DE KJ Smith, Baylor

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

LB Cameron Smith, USC

CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

LB Ty Summers, TCU

LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii

LB Matthew Thomas, Florida State

LB Micah Thomas, Navy

CB Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma

DT Trenton Thompson, Georgia

CB Kevin Toliver, LSU

DT Vita Vea, Washington

LB Azeem Victor, Washington

CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

LB Fred Warner, BYU

S Armani Watts, Texas A&M

S Kyzir White, West Virginia

S Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson

S Andrew Wingard, Wyoming

LB Kenny Young, UCLA

