AFCA lists 146 players to Good Works Team watch list

It’s watch list season, and we all know the deal with watch lists. “These guys had good years last year,” the organizations say, “now pay attention to us because it’s the dead of July.”
Usually the watch lists simply consist of every FBS player who started at that position a year ago — or, in the case of positions with multiple starters, the best returning starter from each team. Which makes sense. No one’s being excluded here.
And then there’s the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Good Works team has nothing to do with what happens on the field — its 22-member team will be released in September. “The student-athletes nominated for this esteemed award embody the true spirit of teamwork and selflessness, donating their limited free time to helping and serving others,” the press release reads.
But, still, the Good Works Team and its sponsor need publicity just like everyone else — and, thus, we have a list of the 146 best dudes in college football.
“After looking at the bios of the 146 nominees we received for 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it really shows that there are great football student-athletes all over this country who just don’t care what happens between the sidelines, but they also care about their community and giving back to others,” AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in a statement. “The AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate these past 10 years to honor football players who give more of themselves to help others in need.”
View the 146 watch list members below.
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
Arizona State – Tashon Smallwood
Arkansas – Frank Ragnow
Arkansas State – Blaise Taylor
California – Raymond Davison
Auburn – Daniel Carlson
Central Florida – Shaquem Griffin
Baylor – Taylor Young
Connecticut – Vontae Diggs
Boise State – Brett Rypien
Georgia – Aaron Davis
Bowling Green – Nate Locke
Houston – Steven Dunbar
BYU – Fred Warner
Illinois – Nick Allegretti
Clemson – Christian Wilkins
Kansas – Joe Dineen, Jr
Colorado State – Zack Golditch
Kentucky – Courtney Love
Duke – Gabe Brandner
Louisiana-Lafayette – Grant Horst
East Carolina – Jimmy Williams
Louisville – Lamar Jackson
Florida State – Mavin Saunders
Maryland – Adam Greene
Georgia Tech – Matthew Jordan
Memphis – Spencer Smith
Georgia Southern – Myles Campbell
Miami – Demetrius Jackson
Indiana – Rashard Fant
Minnesota – Eric Carter
Kansas State – Dalton Risner
Mississippi – Javon Patterson
LSU – Danny Etling
Missouri – Corey Fatony
Marshall – Ryan Yurachek
Nebraska – Chris Weber
Middle Tennessee – Brent Stockstill
Nevada – Austin Corbett
Mississippi State – Gabe Myles
North Carolina – Austin Proehl
North Carolina State – A.J. Cole, III
Notre Dame – Tyler Newsome
Northwestern – Justin Jackson
Oklahoma – Nick Basquine
Ohio State – J.T. Barrett
Pittsburgh – Brian O’Neill
Oklahoma State – Mason Rudolph
South Alabama – Tre Alford
Old Dominion – Josh Marriner
USC – Jordan Austin
Penn State – Brandon Smith
Tennessee – Todd Kelly, Jr
Rutgers – Sebastian Joseph
Texas – Naashon Hughes
San Jose State – Nate Velichko
UTEP – Ryan Metz
SMU – Justin Lawler
Toledo – Cody Thompson
Stanford – Harrison Phillips
Tulsa – Willie Wright
Syracuse – Zack Mahoney
Utah – Chase Hansen
TCU – Shaun Nixon
Virginia – Quin Blanding
Texas A&M – Koda Martin
Wisconsin – Derrick Tindal
Texas State – Gabe Schrade
Utah State – Jontrell Rocquemore
Tulane – Parry Nickerson
Vanderbilt – Tommy Openshaw
UCLA – Kenny Young
Virginia Tech – Joey Slye
Alabama – Minkah Fitzpatrick
West Virginia – Rob Dowdy
UAB – Shaq Jones
Western Kentucky – Marcus Ward
Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III & NAIA)
Amherst College – Reece Foy
Moravian College – Nick Zambelli
Aurora – Kurtis Chione
Murray State – Zach Shipley
Berry College – Michael Wenclawiak
Norfolk State – Kyle Archie
Bethel (Minn.) – Josh Dalki
North Greenville – Johnny Burch
Butler – Isaak Newhouse
Northwestern College (Iowa) – Jacob Jenness
Carnegie Mellon – Sam Benger
Notre Dame College – Justin Adamson
Carson-Newman – Antonio Wimbush
Ohio Dominican – Austin Ernst
Chadron State College – Steven Allen
Ohio Wesleyan – Jerry Harper
Chapman – Diano Pachote
Peru State College – Gunnar Orcutt
Colorado State-Pueblo – Zach Boyd
Princeton – Kurt Holuba
Dakota State – Jacob Giles
Saint Augustine’s – Justin Shaw
Davidson College – Ryan Samuels
Saint John’s (Minn.) – Will Gillach
East Stroudsburg – Larry Mills
Samford – Deion Pierre
Eastern Kentucky – Jeffrey Canady
South Dakota State – Jake Wieneke
Edinboro – Ryan Stratton
Southern Arkansas – Stacy Lawrence
Ferris State – Jake Daugherty
Southwestern Assemblies of God – Stephen Lawson
Fordham – Manny Adeyeye
Stephen F. Austin – Marlon Walls
Franklin & Marshall College – Tyler Schubert
Stonehill College – Jermel Wright
Frostburg State – Jordan Procter
Susquehanna – Tommy Bluj
Georgetown College (Ky.) – Kody Kasey
Texas A&M-Commerce – Luis Perez
Grinnell College – Carson Dunn
Catholic U.– Patrick Vidal
Harding – Gavin De Los Santos
The College of Wooster – Patrick Mohorcic
Hillsdale College – Danny Drummond
U. Chicago – Chandler Carroll
James Madison – Jonathan Kloosterman
Mount Union – Alex Louthan
Kalamazoo College – David Vanderkloot
Puget Sound – Dwight Jackson
Kennesaw State – Luther Jones
Saint Mary – Kyle Dougherty
Liberty – Trey Turner
St. Thomas (Minn.) – Matt Christenson
Manchester – Jared Bourff
South Dakota – Stetson Dagel
Marist College – Lawrence Dickens
Wartburg College – Matt Sacia
Mercer – Thomas Marchman
Wayne State (Mich.) – Deiontae Nicholas
Michigan Tech – Cayman Berg-Morales
West Texas A&M – Dillon Vaughan
Millersville (Pa.) – Kevin Wiggins
Western Carolina – Keion Crossen
Minot State – Logan Gunderson
Western New England – Garrett Jones
Mississippi College – Chris Manning
Wingate – Lawrence Pittman
Montana State – Mitchell Herbert
Youngstown State – Armand Dellovade