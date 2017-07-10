AFCA lists 146 players to Good Works Team watch list

It’s watch list season, and we all know the deal with watch lists. “These guys had good years last year,” the organizations say, “now pay attention to us because it’s the dead of July.”

Usually the watch lists simply consist of every FBS player who started at that position a year ago — or, in the case of positions with multiple starters, the best returning starter from each team. Which makes sense. No one’s being excluded here.

And then there’s the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Good Works team has nothing to do with what happens on the field — its 22-member team will be released in September. “The student-athletes nominated for this esteemed award embody the true spirit of teamwork and selflessness, donating their limited free time to helping and serving others,” the press release reads.

But, still, the Good Works Team and its sponsor need publicity just like everyone else — and, thus, we have a list of the 146 best dudes in college football.

“After looking at the bios of the 146 nominees we received for 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it really shows that there are great football student-athletes all over this country who just don’t care what happens between the sidelines, but they also care about their community and giving back to others,” AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in a statement. “The AFCA has been proud to partner with Allstate these past 10 years to honor football players who give more of themselves to help others in need.”

View the 146 watch list members below.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Arizona State – Tashon Smallwood Arkansas – Frank Ragnow Arkansas State – Blaise Taylor California – Raymond Davison Auburn – Daniel Carlson Central Florida – Shaquem Griffin Baylor – Taylor Young Connecticut – Vontae Diggs Boise State – Brett Rypien Georgia – Aaron Davis Bowling Green – Nate Locke Houston – Steven Dunbar BYU – Fred Warner Illinois – Nick Allegretti Clemson – Christian Wilkins Kansas – Joe Dineen, Jr Colorado State – Zack Golditch Kentucky – Courtney Love Duke – Gabe Brandner Louisiana-Lafayette – Grant Horst East Carolina – Jimmy Williams Louisville – Lamar Jackson Florida State – Mavin Saunders Maryland – Adam Greene Georgia Tech – Matthew Jordan Memphis – Spencer Smith Georgia Southern – Myles Campbell Miami – Demetrius Jackson Indiana – Rashard Fant Minnesota – Eric Carter Kansas State – Dalton Risner Mississippi – Javon Patterson LSU – Danny Etling Missouri – Corey Fatony Marshall – Ryan Yurachek Nebraska – Chris Weber Middle Tennessee – Brent Stockstill Nevada – Austin Corbett Mississippi State – Gabe Myles North Carolina – Austin Proehl North Carolina State – A.J. Cole, III Notre Dame – Tyler Newsome Northwestern – Justin Jackson Oklahoma – Nick Basquine Ohio State – J.T. Barrett Pittsburgh – Brian O’Neill Oklahoma State – Mason Rudolph South Alabama – Tre Alford Old Dominion – Josh Marriner USC – Jordan Austin Penn State – Brandon Smith Tennessee – Todd Kelly, Jr Rutgers – Sebastian Joseph Texas – Naashon Hughes San Jose State – Nate Velichko UTEP – Ryan Metz SMU – Justin Lawler Toledo – Cody Thompson Stanford – Harrison Phillips Tulsa – Willie Wright Syracuse – Zack Mahoney Utah – Chase Hansen TCU – Shaun Nixon Virginia – Quin Blanding Texas A&M – Koda Martin Wisconsin – Derrick Tindal Texas State – Gabe Schrade Utah State – Jontrell Rocquemore Tulane – Parry Nickerson Vanderbilt – Tommy Openshaw UCLA – Kenny Young Virginia Tech – Joey Slye Alabama – Minkah Fitzpatrick West Virginia – Rob Dowdy UAB – Shaq Jones Western Kentucky – Marcus Ward