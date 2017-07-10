Bret Bielema talks about the time he butt dialed Greg Sankey

Les Miles is no longer in town, which means Bret Bielema is now officially the most quotable head coach in the SEC (non-Saban division).

Bielema, now entering his fifth season at Arkansas, recently became a father and announced to the assembled masses at the Hoover Wynfrey that he went 48 hours without sleep during the process of delivering Little Girl Bielema to the world — a feat, he says, he hadn’t matched since a trip to Las Vegas with his wife, Jen.

During those 48 sleepless hours, Bielema said he went to his local Chipotle to retrieve food for his wife-turned-new mother and, in turn, found himself suddenly speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

“I recognized the FaceTime, pulled it out and I see Greg Sankey’s name,” Bielema said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ” I said, ‘This is pretty cool, the commissioner is FaceTiming me. That’s pretty neat.’ He said, ‘Why were you calling me? I said, ‘I apologize, I must have butt-dialed you.’ That was a unique experience.”

Though SEC Media Days are now underway, the actual preparation for the season won’t begin for another three weeks. Thus, new father Bielema will have plenty of time to adjust to his new role — without Sankey’s help.