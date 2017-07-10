Butch Jones not ruling out playing two quarterbacks this fall

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tennessee is in need of a quarterback after Josh Dobbs rocketed off the Vols’ depth chart in December. (Get it? He studied aerospace engineering at UT.)

Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano are dueling for the right to place Dobbs, and Vols head coach Butch Jones on Monday did not provide an answer as to who was ahead.

And he didn’t feel like that was a problem for Tennessee’s 2017 team.

Jones told the gathered media at SEC Media Days he was prepared to play both Dormady and Guarantano if both players earned the right to playing time.

Butch Jones on the QB situation: "If both players earn the right to play, we'll play both quarterbacks." — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) July 10, 2017

Dormady is a junior from Boerne, Texas, near San Antonio, who owns 10 career appearances with a high-water mark of 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 of last season. Guarantano is a 4-star redshirt freshman from Lodi, N.J.

Either or both quarterbacks will have large shoes to fill if Tennessee is to continue its streak of 9-win seasons. Dobbs left Tennessee owning the program’s all-time rushing yardage (2,160) and touchdown (32) records for quarterbacks, and ranking fifth in career passing yards (7,138). Dobbs’s 3,781 yards of total offense (2,946 passing/831 rushing/four receiving) in 2016 trail only Peyton Manning for most in Volunteers history for a single season.