Kentucky players who broke SEC color barrier to be honored at SEC Championship Game

This year, the sEC will welcome four pioneers in SEC football to be special guests at the SEC Championship Game. Kentucky’s Nate Northington, Wilbur Hackett, Houston Cogg and Greg Page will all be honored when the SEC stages its championship game in the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the conference honors those who helped to break the color barrier in the conference.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement in the form of an open invitation to the former Wildcats while giving his state of the conference address to open the SEC Media Days in Alabama.The four players are also featured in a new statue at Kentucky, which was shown on a screen behind Sankey as the announcement was made.

Looking to the 2017 #SECFB Champ Game, we invite the four @UKFootball players to join us in honoring & celebrating what they helped change. pic.twitter.com/jcMY4bBpSO — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 10, 2017

By playing in a football game on September 30, 1967, Nate Northington affected us all. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 10, 2017

Sankey used the moment in his speech to name the first African-American athlete at each SEC school, including those who broke the color barrier at schools that were not a part of the SEC at the time those boundaries were torn down.

