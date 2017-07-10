AP Photo/Samantha Baker

SEC sets pace on Maxwell Award watch list as Big Ten looks to end 14-year drought

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 10, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Brace yourselves, everybody, because college football award watch list season is in full swing! The fun got underway on Monday with the release of the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and the Maxwell Award from the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Award has been awarded annually to the top overall player in college football since 1973. Though not won by the Heisman Trophy winner every season, the award has gone to the Heisman Trophy winner each of the past three seasons, including Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson last year. The Big Ten currently has the longest drought for a Maxwell Award winner among the Power 5 conferences. Penn State running back Larry Johnson was the most recent Big Ten player to win the award in 2002. Since then, the SEC (6), Big 12 (3), Pac-12 (2), and ACC (1) have all had at least one Maxwell Award winner since 2003. Notre Dame has also had two Maxwell Award winners in that span.

Quarterbacks and running backs dominate the watch list, with 34 passers and 33 rushers on the initial watch list. Since 1994, only Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o has managed to break up the run of quarterbacks and running backs winning the award.

This year’s Maxwell Award watch list is below…

RB Josh Adams, Notre Dame
QB Austin Allen, Arkansas
QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State
RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
QB Jake Bentley, South Carolina
RB D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa
OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
QB Jake Browning, Washington
QB Shane Buechele, Texas
RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
RB Justin Crawford, West Virginia
RB Damarea Crockett, Missouri
QB Sam Darnold, USC
QB Eric Dungey, Syracuse
QB Jacob Eason, Georgia
QB Jesse Ertz, Kansas State
QB Luke Falk, Washington State
QB Riley Ferguson, Memphis
QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
QB Quinton Flowers, USF
QB Deondre Francois, Florida State
RB Royce Freeman, Oregon
RB Myles Gaskin, Washington
RB James Gilbert, Ball State
WR Janarion Grant, Rutgers
QB Will Grier, West Virginia
RB Derrius Guice, LSU
AP Quadree Henderson, Pitt
RB Kyle Hicks, TCU
QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama
QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
RB Justin Jackson, Northwestern
S Derwin James, Florida State
QB Daniel Jones, Duke
DE Arden Key, LSU
WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
DE Harold Landry, Boston College
RB Ray Lawry, Old Dominion
RB Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
RB Bryce Love, Stanford
QB Tanner Mangum, BYU
QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
QB Trace McSorley, Penn State
RB Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech
RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State
RB Ryan Nall, Oregon State
OT Cody O’Connell, Washington State
DT Ed Oliver, Houston
QB Jacob Park, Iowa State
QB Shea Patterson, Ole Miss
RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
RB Larry Rose III, New Mexico State
QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
QB Brett Rypien, Boise State
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
AP Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State
RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
RB LJ Scott, Michigan State
QB Brandon Silvers, Troy
RB Rodney Smith, Minnesota
RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss
RB Benny Snell, Kentucky
QB Wilton Speight, Michigan
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
QB Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa
RB Mark Walton, Miami
RB Chris Warren III, Texas
WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
RB Mike Weber, Ohio State
QB Mike White, WKU
DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson
OT Connor Williams, Texas
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
QB Logan Woodside, Toledo
QB Malik Zaire, Florida

ACC leads Bednarik Award watch list with 18 out of 85 players

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 10, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

If you needed one more sign that summer is transitioning to college football season on top of the start of SEC media days, the Maxwell Football Club is here for you. Today, the Maxwell Football Club unveiled the watch lists for their two highest individual player awards; the Maxwell Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to the nation’s top defensive player in the country and has been awarded annually since the 1995 season when current Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald won the inaugural award.

This year’s preseason watch list is certainly not lacking for players to keep an eye on. A total of 85 players landed on the watch list, with the ACC leading the way with 18 players. The Big Ten followed in the order with 15, and the SEC had 14 players named to the watch list. The Pac-12 had 13 and the Big 12 had 10. The American Athletic Conference led the Group of Five with six players named to the watch list.

Alabama’s Jonathan Allen won the 2016 Bednarik Award, becoming the first player in school history to win the defensive award. Penn State has the most Bednarik Awards in the history of the award, with three players (LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny, Dan Connor) winning four awards.

This year’s watch list for the Bednarik Award is below.

CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
S Marcus Allen, Penn State
DE Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas
S Dravon Askew-Henry, West Virginia
LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
S Quin Blanding, Virginia
DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
LB Jason Cabinda, Penn State
LB Jermaine Carter, Maryland
S Sean Chandler, Temple
DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State
LB Jack Cichy, Wisconsin
LB Koron Crump, Arizona State
CB Duke Dawson, Florida
LB Troy Dye, Oregon
LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
DE Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest
DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
DE Kylie Fitts, Utah
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
DE Marcell Frazier, Missouri
DE Rashan Gary, Michigan
LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF
LB Porter Gustin, USC
CB Heath Harding CB Miami (Ohio)
DE Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
LB Travin Howard, TCU
LB Ben Humphreys, Duke
DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan
S Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
S Derwin James, Florida State
DE Cece Jefferson, Florida
LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
LB Josey Jewell, Iowa
LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky
DE Arden Key, LSU
LB Micah Kiser, Virginia
DE Harold Landry, Boston College
DE Justin Lawler, SMU
DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
DT Lowell Lotulelei, Utah
CB Iman Marshall, USC
DE Hercules Mata’afa, Washington State
S Tray Matthews, Auburn
CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
NT David Moa, Boise State
LB Skai Moore, South Carolina
LB Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame
CB Deatrick Nichols, USF
DT Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
DT Kendrick Norton, Miami
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
DT Ed Oliver, Houston
NG Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
LB Shaq Quarterman, Miami
CB D.J. Reed, Kansas State
DE Malik Reed, Nevada
S Justin Reid, Stanford
DT Steve Richardson, Minnesota
DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State
LB Tegray Scales, Indiana
DT Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin
DE KJ Smith, Baylor
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
LB Cameron Smith, USC
CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
LB Ty Summers, TCU
LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
LB Matthew Thomas, Florida State
LB Micah Thomas, Navy
CB Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma
DT Trenton Thompson, Georgia
CB Kevin Toliver, LSU
DT Vita Vea, Washington
LB Azeem Victor, Washington
CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
LB Fred Warner, BYU
S Armani Watts, Texas A&M
S Kyzir White, West Virginia
S Jordan Whitehead, Pitt
DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson
S Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
LB Kenny Young, UCLA

Former Tennesse LB A.J. Johnson arrested on DUI charge

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJul 9, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson was arrested Saturday on a DUI charge, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson played linebacker for the Vols from 2011-14 and, alongside former Vols defensive back Michael Williams, was indicted on aggravated rape charges in February 2015. Johnson is still awaiting trail for a rape allegedly committed at a Knoxville fraternity party in November 2014.

In the meantime, Knoxville police took Johnson into custody after his vehicle sat through a green light twice and later rolled forward and struck a lane indicator sign. He was discovered early Saturday morning with bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath and marijuana near him.

He was charged with DUI and simple possession.

Johnson played in 46 games for Tennessee, registering 424 tackles, three sacks and one interception. He finished his career second in SEC history in solo tackles (217) and earned multiple All-SEC honors during his time in orange.

Nebraska, Notre Dame release statements on Bob Elliott

@CoachBrianKelly/Notre Dame
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJul 9, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Coaching veteran Bob Elliott passed away on Saturday, succumbing to complications of a lengthy battle with cancer. The 64-year-old worked a lot of places across his four decade career, but most recently at Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Elliott was employed by Nebraska at the time of his passing. Hired in February to coach the Cornhuskers’ safeties, Elliott transitioned to a defensive analyst role in June after his health deprived him of the ability to serve in a full-time, on-the-field role.

Head coach Mike Riley released a statement Sunday, and the program put together a video tribute to Elliott.

Scott Booker also released a statement Sunday. Booker worked with Elliott at Notre Dame and was promoted to safeties coach (with special teams duties) in place of Elliott last month.

While Nebraska was the school where Elliott worked at the time of his passing, Notre Dame is where he worked the last time college football was played.

Elliott arrived at Notre Dame in 2012 after depositing two seasons as the secondary coach at Iowa State. As safeties coach, Elliott immediately helped the Irish to an undefeated regular season and BCS National Championship appearance in 2012. He moved to outside linebackers in 2014 and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach for 2015-16.

Here’s what Brian Kelly had to say about Elliott.

Bob Elliott, Nebraska assistant and coaching veteran, dies

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJul 9, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

Veteran college football assistant Bob Elliott passed away on Saturday, just one month after taking a leave of absence from his position as Nebraska’s safeties coach.

The news was first reported by the Des Monies Register and later confirmed by the Iowa State football program.

Elliott played defensive back for Iowa from 1972-75, earning All-America honors as a junior and a senior. He launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater one year later and proceeded to spend the next four decades in the profession. His first full-time position came as secondary coach at Kent State in 1977 and later made 10 different stops, most notably as the defensive coordinator at Iowa, Kansas State and San Diego State.

Elliott coached safeties and outside linebackers on Brian Kelly‘s Notre Dame staff from 2012-14, then spent 2015-16 as a special assistant to the head coach. Mike Riley hired him to his Nebraska staff in February, but Elliott moved to a defensive analyst position in June after cancer, which he battled throughout his coaching career, returned to his body.

The Register reported Elliott passed away in hospice care in Iowa City, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Joey, two children and his father, former Iowa athletics director Chalmers “Bump” Elliott.