SEC sets pace on Maxwell Award watch list as Big Ten looks to end 14-year drought

Brace yourselves, everybody, because college football award watch list season is in full swing! The fun got underway on Monday with the release of the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and the Maxwell Award from the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Award has been awarded annually to the top overall player in college football since 1973. Though not won by the Heisman Trophy winner every season, the award has gone to the Heisman Trophy winner each of the past three seasons, including Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson last year. The Big Ten currently has the longest drought for a Maxwell Award winner among the Power 5 conferences. Penn State running back Larry Johnson was the most recent Big Ten player to win the award in 2002. Since then, the SEC (6), Big 12 (3), Pac-12 (2), and ACC (1) have all had at least one Maxwell Award winner since 2003. Notre Dame has also had two Maxwell Award winners in that span.

Quarterbacks and running backs dominate the watch list, with 34 passers and 33 rushers on the initial watch list. Since 1994, only Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o has managed to break up the run of quarterbacks and running backs winning the award.

This year’s Maxwell Award watch list is below…

RB Josh Adams, Notre Dame

QB Austin Allen, Arkansas

QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

QB Jake Bentley, South Carolina

RB D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa

OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

QB Jake Browning, Washington

QB Shane Buechele, Texas

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

RB Justin Crawford, West Virginia

RB Damarea Crockett, Missouri

QB Sam Darnold, USC

QB Eric Dungey, Syracuse

QB Jacob Eason, Georgia

QB Jesse Ertz, Kansas State

QB Luke Falk, Washington State

QB Riley Ferguson, Memphis

QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

QB Quinton Flowers, USF

QB Deondre Francois, Florida State

RB Royce Freeman, Oregon

RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

RB James Gilbert, Ball State

WR Janarion Grant, Rutgers

QB Will Grier, West Virginia

RB Derrius Guice, LSU

AP Quadree Henderson, Pitt

RB Kyle Hicks, TCU

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

RB Justin Jackson, Northwestern

S Derwin James, Florida State

QB Daniel Jones, Duke

DE Arden Key, LSU

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

DE Harold Landry, Boston College

RB Ray Lawry, Old Dominion

RB Phillip Lindsay, Colorado

RB Bryce Love, Stanford

QB Tanner Mangum, BYU

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

QB Trace McSorley, Penn State

RB Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech

RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State

RB Ryan Nall, Oregon State

OT Cody O’Connell, Washington State

DT Ed Oliver, Houston

QB Jacob Park, Iowa State

QB Shea Patterson, Ole Miss

RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

RB Larry Rose III, New Mexico State

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

QB Brett Rypien, Boise State

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

AP Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State

RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama

RB LJ Scott, Michigan State

QB Brandon Silvers, Troy

RB Rodney Smith, Minnesota

RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss

RB Benny Snell, Kentucky

QB Wilton Speight, Michigan

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

QB Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee

QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa

RB Mark Walton, Miami

RB Chris Warren III, Texas

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt

RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

QB Mike White, WKU

DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson

OT Connor Williams, Texas

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

QB Logan Woodside, Toledo

QB Malik Zaire, Florida

Follow @KevinOnCFB