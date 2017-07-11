Associated Press

Arkansas C Frank Ragnow headlines 70 Rimington Trophy watch listers

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Here’s a prediction for you: Frank Ragnow will win the Rimington Trophy in December.

The Arkansas center is very good at his craft, to be sure, but he also has a very high profile. And for offensive linemen, where there are no stats to single out a single player and media attention and understanding of the position is, uh, lacking compared to other positions, profile and reputation matters more than what happens on the field.

Arkansas also has a credible run game, and Ragnow has his head coach Bret Bielema offering quotes like this in his favor.

For now, enjoy the lists of 70 Rimington watch listers, announced Tuesday, for the best center in college football.

Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Brian Allen, Michigan State
Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
Jon Baker, Boston College
Jake Bennett, Colorado State
Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
Aaron Brewer, Texas State
Evan Brown, SMU
Levi Brown, Marshall
Jesse Burkett, Stanford
Will Clapp, LSU
Nick Clarke, Old Dominion
Deontae Crumitie, Troy
James Daniels, Iowa
Austin Davis, Duke
Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
Cam Dillard, North Carolina
Austin Doan, Central Michigan
Alec Eberle, Florida State
Dennis Edwards, Western Kentucky
Nathan Eldridge, Arizona
Asotui Eli, Hawaii
Blaise Fountain, New Mexico
LaVonne Gauthney, Akron
Danny Godlevske, Miami (Ohio)
Austin Golson, Auburn
Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State
Mason Hampton, Boise State
Jake Hanson, Oregon
Matt Hennessy, Temple
Bryce Holland, Army
Sumner Houston, Oregon State
John Keenoy, Western Michigan
Alan Knott, South Carolina
Tejan Koroma, BYU
Sean Krepsz, Nevada
Drew Kyser, Memphis
Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
Trey Martin, Rice
Tim McAuliffe, Bowling Green
T.J. McCoy, Florida
Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
Chandler Miller, Tulsa
Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State
Gabe Mobley, Georgia State
Brendan Moore, Maryland
Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
Reid Najvar, Kansas State
Will Noble, Houston
Brad North, Northwestern
James O’Hagan, Buffalo
Addison Ooms, California
Colton Prater, Texas A&M
Billy Price, Ohio State
Jake Pruehs, Ohio
Nathan Puthoff, Kent State
Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
Sean Rawlings, Ole Miss
Mesa Ribordy, Kansas
Cameron Ruff, South Florida
Austin Schlottmann, TCU
Zach Shackelford, Texas
Coleman Shelton, Washington
Luke Shively, Northern Illinois
Dakota Tallman, Eastern Michigan
Keoni Taylor, San Jose State
Jared Weyler, Minnesota
Antonyo Woods, Florida Atlantic
Erick Wren, Oklahoma

Georgia officially moves Mecole Hardman to wide receiver

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Mecole Hardman spent most of his first season at defensive back after arriving at Georgia as a 5-star athlete out of Bowman, Ga.

That experiment is now over.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters at SEC Media Days on Tuesday that Hardman is now a full-time wide receiver.

“I think that’s safe to say,” Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. “You guys have finally cracked the egg. Mecole worked over there about 95 percent of the spring. He did a lot of work there. He did double as a DB on some occasions when we were very down on DBs in the spring.”

Hardman appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, recording six tackles with one kickoff return for 17 yards.

He’ll join a crowded pass-catching landscape at Georgia. The Bulldogs return 11 of their top 12 receivers from last season, led by senior Isaiah McKenzie‘s 44 grabs for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. Georgia did lose its key kickoff returner last season as Reggie Davis took his 21.13 kickoff return average with him upon graduation.

“We think Mecole’s biggest attributes will help us in the offensive slot/return game,” Smart said. “He can do a lot of different things. We’ve got to try find a way to get him the ball, but he’s also got to find a way to protect the ball. That’s going to be a growing curve for him carrying the rock very much that Isaiah (McKenzie) and Reggie (Davis) went through upon my arrival.”

Pitt WR Tre Tipton to miss all of 2017 with non-football injury

By John TaylorJul 11, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Medically, the last two seasons haven’t been kind to Tre Tipton.   This week, things officially got worse on that front.

Pittsburgh has officially confirmed that the hard-luck wide receiver will miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury.  The football program further added that the injury was non-football in nature.

Just what led to a non-football knee injury serious enough to sideline the redshirt sophomore for all of the coming season wasn’t divulged.

“I know I speak for the entire team in saying we are all disappointed for Tre,” said head coach Pat Narduzzi in a statement. “He is an absolutely outstanding young man and teammate. Even though he is unable to play this fall, we know Tre is going to be an invaluable figure in our wide receivers room while he rehabs. That’s the type of person and competitor he is, and he’ll have our fullest support as he works for a full recovery.”

A three-star member of Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class, Tipton was rated as the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.  A knee injury four games into his true freshman season led to Tipton being shutdown for the remainder of that year, while he missed the last four games of last season after suffering an upper-body in an early-November game against Miami.

Last season, in nine games with one start, Tipton caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.  He added 61 yards on 11 carries as well in 2016.

Prior to the latest injury, Tipton was expected to play a more significant role in the Panthers’ offense this coming season.

SEC commish puts kibosh on divisional realignment talk

By John TaylorJul 10, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

At least for now, there’s seemingly nothing to see when it comes to changing the current makeup of the SEC.

Earlier this offseason, Auburn’s athletic director, Jay Jacobs, continued to bang the drum for a divisional shift in the conference — his football program to the East, Missouri to the West.  Not long after, Jacobs’ Mizzou counterpart, Jim Sterk, let it be known publicly that he’s fine with the Tigers being right where they’re at.

During his annual State of the Conference address as the SEC kicked off its media days Monday, Greg Sankey succinctly nipped any league divisional realignment square in the bud.  Again, for now.

“Has not been an agenda item in the meeting,” the commissioner said. “It is a conversation in most large press conferences in which I appear, and that’s the extent of the conversation.”

In other words, when it comes to the SEC tweaking its East-West divisions…

Butch Jones not ruling out playing two quarterbacks this fall

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettJul 10, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

Tennessee is in need of a quarterback after Josh Dobbs rocketed off the Vols’ depth chart in December. (Get it? He studied aerospace engineering at UT.)

Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano are dueling for the right to place Dobbs, and Vols head coach Butch Jones on Monday did not provide an answer as to who was ahead.

And he didn’t feel like that was a problem for Tennessee’s 2017 team.

Jones told the gathered media at SEC Media Days he was prepared to play both Dormady and Guarantano if both players earned the right to playing time.

Dormady is a junior from Boerne, Texas, near San Antonio, who owns 10 career appearances with a high-water mark of 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 of last season. Guarantano is a 4-star redshirt freshman from Lodi, N.J.

Either or both quarterbacks will have large shoes to fill if Tennessee is to continue its streak of 9-win seasons. Dobbs left Tennessee owning the program’s all-time rushing yardage (2,160) and touchdown (32) records for quarterbacks, and ranking fifth in career passing yards (7,138). Dobbs’s 3,781 yards of total offense (2,946 passing/831 rushing/four receiving) in 2016 trail only Peyton Manning for most in Volunteers history for a single season.