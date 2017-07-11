Georgia officially moves Mecole Hardman to wide receiver

Mecole Hardman spent most of his first season at defensive back after arriving at Georgia as a 5-star athlete out of Bowman, Ga.
That experiment is now over.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters at SEC Media Days on Tuesday that Hardman is now a full-time wide receiver.
“I think that’s safe to say,” Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. “You guys have finally cracked the egg. Mecole worked over there about 95 percent of the spring. He did a lot of work there. He did double as a DB on some occasions when we were very down on DBs in the spring.”
Hardman appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, recording six tackles with one kickoff return for 17 yards.
He’ll join a crowded pass-catching landscape at Georgia. The Bulldogs return 11 of their top 12 receivers from last season, led by senior Isaiah McKenzie‘s 44 grabs for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. Georgia did lose its key kickoff returner last season as Reggie Davistook his 21.13 kickoff return average with him upon graduation.
“We think Mecole’s biggest attributes will help us in the offensive slot/return game,” Smart said. “He can do a lot of different things. We’ve got to try find a way to get him the ball, but he’s also got to find a way to protect the ball. That’s going to be a growing curve for him carrying the rock very much that Isaiah (McKenzie) and Reggie (Davis) went through upon my arrival.”
Pitt WR Tre Tipton to miss all of 2017 with non-football injury
Medically, the last two seasons haven’t been kind to Tre Tipton. This week, things officially got worse on that front.
Pittsburgh has officially confirmed that the hard-luck wide receiver will miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury. The football program further added that the injury was non-football in nature.
Just what led to a non-football knee injury serious enough to sideline the redshirt sophomore for all of the coming season wasn’t divulged.
“I know I speak for the entire team in saying we are all disappointed for Tre,” said head coach Pat Narduzzi in a statement. “He is an absolutely outstanding young man and teammate. Even though he is unable to play this fall, we know Tre is going to be an invaluable figure in our wide receivers room while he rehabs. That’s the type of person and competitor he is, and he’ll have our fullest support as he works for a full recovery.”
A post shared by Tre Tipton (@atla5_005) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT
A three-star member of Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class, Tipton was rated as the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. A knee injury four games into his true freshman season led to Tipton being shutdown for the remainder of that year, while he missed the last four games of last season after suffering an upper-body in an early-November game against Miami.
Last season, in nine games with one start, Tipton caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He added 61 yards on 11 carries as well in 2016.
Prior to the latest injury, Tipton was expected to play a more significant role in the Panthers’ offense this coming season.
SEC commish puts kibosh on divisional realignment talk
At least for now, there’s seemingly nothing to see when it comes to changing the current makeup of the SEC.
Earlier this offseason, Auburn’s athletic director, Jay Jacobs, continued to bang the drum for a divisional shift in the conference — his football program to the East, Missouri to the West. Not long after, Jacobs’ Mizzou counterpart, Jim Sterk, let it be known publicly that he’s fine with the Tigers being right where they’re at.
During his annual State of the Conference address as the SEC kicked off its media days Monday, Greg Sankey succinctly nipped any league divisional realignment square in the bud. Again, for now.
“Has not been an agenda item in the meeting,” the commissioner said. “It is a conversation in most large press conferences in which I appear, and that’s the extent of the conversation.”
In other words, when it comes to the SEC tweaking its East-West divisions…
Butch Jones not ruling out playing two quarterbacks this fall
Dormady is a junior from Boerne, Texas, near San Antonio, who owns 10 career appearances with a high-water mark of 9-of-13 passing for 109 yards against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 of last season. Guarantano is a 4-star redshirt freshman from Lodi, N.J.
Either or both quarterbacks will have large shoes to fill if Tennessee is to continue its streak of 9-win seasons. Dobbs left Tennessee owning the program’s all-time rushing yardage (2,160) and touchdown (32) records for quarterbacks, and ranking fifth in career passing yards (7,138). Dobbs’s 3,781 yards of total offense (2,946 passing/831 rushing/four receiving) in 2016 trail only Peyton Manning for most in Volunteers history for a single season.
Bret Bielema talks about the time he butt dialed Greg Sankey
Les Miles is no longer in town, which means Bret Bielema is now officially the most quotable head coach in the SEC (non-Saban division).
Bielema, now entering his fifth season at Arkansas, recently became a father and announced to the assembled masses at the Hoover Wynfrey that he went 48 hours without sleep during the process of delivering Little Girl Bielema to the world — a feat, he says, he hadn’t matched since a trip to Las Vegas with his wife, Jen.
During those 48 sleepless hours, Bielema said he went to his local Chipotle to retrieve food for his wife-turned-new mother and, in turn, found himself suddenly speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
“I recognized the FaceTime, pulled it out and I see Greg Sankey’s name,” Bielema said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ” I said, ‘This is pretty cool, the commissioner is FaceTiming me. That’s pretty neat.’ He said, ‘Why were you calling me? I said, ‘I apologize, I must have butt-dialed you.’ That was a unique experience.”
Though SEC Media Days are now underway, the actual preparation for the season won’t begin for another three weeks. Thus, new father Bielema will have plenty of time to adjust to his new role — without Sankey’s help.
Bielema: I’m going to spend the next few days catching up on sleep, learning how to do some diapers & seeing how I can help around the house