Mercedes-Benz Stadium all set to open week prior to Florida State-Alabama

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff folks can apparently put away the contingency plans to play games at the Georgia Dome as Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open just in the nick of time to play a pair of Week 1 blockbuster games.

“Yes, we will be ready to open on August 26th,” Atlanta Falcons CEO and President Rich McKay said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “We truly tried to design it with the SEC in mind. We tried to design it with the College Football Championship in mind. We tried to design it with all of the major events in mind.”

The $1.5 billion building has faced numerous construction delays related to the venue’s unique roof structure that had forced many to wonder if it would be ready in time for football this fall. McKay’s confirmation of the latest opening date (some two months after it was supposed to be completed) will be just in time for that, with a Falcons preseason game serving as the first run through of the glitzy new home of football in Atlanta.

The date also means that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be operational for the pair of college football games that will occur a week later, first and foremost is Week 1’s marquee matchup of Florida State and Alabama. Tennessee and Georgia Tech will follow that contest up with a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Labor Day the following Monday.

Still, the stadium operations folks will have just six days to iron out any kinks between the preseason game and the start of college football with two of the biggest fan bases in the sport. No pressure at all.

Vandy’s Derek Mason: “Nobody’s doing it better than Nick Saban… but I don’t fear anybody.”

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

It’s talking season in Hoover as SEC Media Days continues in earnest and one of the bigger storylines around the league this year is which team or teams can possibly pose a problem to the big kids on the block: Alabama and Nick Saban.

Naturally just about every coach has been asked about it and have given a wide range of answers, from LSU’s Ed Orgeron noting the Tigers played the Tide closest last year to Georgia’s Kirby Smart remarking that talent and development will continue to help bring the Bulldogs closer to that level. Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason was also asked about Alabama given that they are the Commodores’ conference opener and provided a bit of a unique spin to the question while speaking at the podium.

“In speaking about Coach Saban and his football team, there’s nobody right now that’s doing it better, you know, when you look at longevity of his program, what he’s done, how he’s built it. He’s built it around who he is and how he sees football, and that’s extremely important,” said Mason. “But here’s what I tell you. I don’t fear anybody, and our team as well. So when we line up to play Alabama, we got to line up to play Alabama. We have three other opponents, starting with MTSU. That’s where we sit today, and that’s where we’ll be. When we face Alabama, we’re going to be ready to play.”

The ‘Dores return as many as 17 starters from last year’s squad and have become somewhat of a dark horse in the SEC East given how wide open the division has become. The tone of their season figures to be set with how they play the defending conference champions in Nashville in late September and judging by the talk of their head coach, Vandy doesn’t appear to be backing down one bit despite the league heavyweight coming to town.

Report: Virginia set to add former Texas QB Matthew Merrick

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Former Texas quarterback Matthew Merrick is set to join the roster at Virginia, according to a report from Wahoos247. The site reports the transfer will be complete when Merrick completes his summer courses at Texas.

Merrick was a preferred walk-on brought to Texas out of Dallas by former ‘Horns offensive coordinator Shawn Watson; Merrick chose Texas over offers from Colorado State and Nevada. He did not see game action in his two seasons with the Longhorns, back up Jerrod Heard and Tyrone Swoopes in 2015 and Shane Buechele in 2016. Merrick left the team in March to focus on academics.

Though he was not linked to Virginia out of high school, Charlottesville makes sense for the third-year signal caller; his father, Nick, was a Cavaliers wide receiver from 1981-84.

Wahoo247 reports Merrick will walk on to Virginia’s roster and have three years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas C Frank Ragnow headlines 70 Rimington Trophy watch listers

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Here’s a prediction for you: Frank Ragnow will win the Rimington Trophy in December.

The Arkansas center is very good at his craft, to be sure, but he also has a very high profile. And for offensive linemen, where there are no stats to single out a single player and media attention and understanding of the position is, uh, lacking compared to other positions, profile and reputation matters more than what happens on the field.

Arkansas also has a credible run game, and Ragnow has his head coach Bret Bielema offering quotes like this in his favor.

For now, enjoy the lists of 70 Rimington watch listers, announced Tuesday, for the best center in college football.

Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Brian Allen, Michigan State
Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
Jon Baker, Boston College
Jake Bennett, Colorado State
Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
Aaron Brewer, Texas State
Evan Brown, SMU
Levi Brown, Marshall
Jesse Burkett, Stanford
Will Clapp, LSU
Nick Clarke, Old Dominion
Deontae Crumitie, Troy
James Daniels, Iowa
Austin Davis, Duke
Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
Cam Dillard, North Carolina
Austin Doan, Central Michigan
Alec Eberle, Florida State
Dennis Edwards, Western Kentucky
Nathan Eldridge, Arizona
Asotui Eli, Hawaii
Blaise Fountain, New Mexico
LaVonne Gauthney, Akron
Danny Godlevske, Miami (Ohio)
Austin Golson, Auburn
Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State
Mason Hampton, Boise State
Jake Hanson, Oregon
Matt Hennessy, Temple
Bryce Holland, Army
Sumner Houston, Oregon State
John Keenoy, Western Michigan
Alan Knott, South Carolina
Tejan Koroma, BYU
Sean Krepsz, Nevada
Drew Kyser, Memphis
Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
Trey Martin, Rice
Tim McAuliffe, Bowling Green
T.J. McCoy, Florida
Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
Chandler Miller, Tulsa
Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State
Gabe Mobley, Georgia State
Brendan Moore, Maryland
Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
Reid Najvar, Kansas State
Will Noble, Houston
Brad North, Northwestern
James O’Hagan, Buffalo
Addison Ooms, California
Colton Prater, Texas A&M
Billy Price, Ohio State
Jake Pruehs, Ohio
Nathan Puthoff, Kent State
Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
Sean Rawlings, Ole Miss
Mesa Ribordy, Kansas
Cameron Ruff, South Florida
Austin Schlottmann, TCU
Zach Shackelford, Texas
Coleman Shelton, Washington
Luke Shively, Northern Illinois
Dakota Tallman, Eastern Michigan
Keoni Taylor, San Jose State
Jared Weyler, Minnesota
Antonyo Woods, Florida Atlantic
Erick Wren, Oklahoma

Georgia officially moves Mecole Hardman to wide receiver

By Zach BarnettJul 11, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Mecole Hardman spent most of his first season at defensive back after arriving at Georgia as a 5-star athlete out of Bowman, Ga.

That experiment is now over.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to reporters at SEC Media Days on Tuesday that Hardman is now a full-time wide receiver.

“I think that’s safe to say,” Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. “You guys have finally cracked the egg. Mecole worked over there about 95 percent of the spring. He did a lot of work there. He did double as a DB on some occasions when we were very down on DBs in the spring.”

Hardman appeared in 11 games as a true freshman, recording six tackles with one kickoff return for 17 yards.

He’ll join a crowded pass-catching landscape at Georgia. The Bulldogs return 11 of their top 12 receivers from last season, led by senior Isaiah McKenzie‘s 44 grabs for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. Georgia did lose its key kickoff returner last season as Reggie Davis took his 21.13 kickoff return average with him upon graduation.

“We think Mecole’s biggest attributes will help us in the offensive slot/return game,” Smart said. “He can do a lot of different things. We’ve got to try find a way to get him the ball, but he’s also got to find a way to protect the ball. That’s going to be a growing curve for him carrying the rock very much that Isaiah (McKenzie) and Reggie (Davis) went through upon my arrival.”