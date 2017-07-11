Oklahoma president: “I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”

Oklahoma president David Boren is a former U.S. Senator and as such is known as a loquacious talker who often says whatever is on his mind. While this can be great for those covering the Sooners, at times he will wind up saying something that may rub some people the wrong way.

That might just be the case once again but instead of agitating Big 12 administrators or hopeful conference expansion candidates, Boren’s comments may ruffle a few feathers at his own school. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News that was released on Tuesday, the OU president indicated that a strong Red River rival in Texas is going to be just fine by him.

“The truth of the matter is that we really need for others – everyone in the conference – to succeed. It helps everybody. A rising tide lifts all boats,” Boren told the paper. “Now we don’t want them to do it at our expense (laughing). I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”

The animosity between the two Big 12 powerhouses was at a high point during the realignment merry-go-round nearly a decade ago but with that issue seemingly settled and a host of administrative changes in Austin, things have cooled down quite a bit outside of the football teams’ annual meeting in Dallas. While he is right to point out that the league itself will be in a stronger position if the two flagship programs are doing well on the gridiron, the comments just might make a few in crimson shake their head.

They probably are not the only group doing that, as Boren also appears to take a shot at previous Big 12 commissioners who may have shown a bit of favor to certain schools.

“I’ve told the commissioner before, when you’ve got Oklahoma and Texas, for example, and others schools of that stature in the conference, it makes it very challenging to manage that conference and to make schools with fewer resources and different position feel they are being treated as fairly as we are,” he said. “I think it’s very important to have leaders that don’t work for two schools. They work for all the members. We’ve had some commissioners that didn’t necessarily, I think, do that well.”

One can only assume he’s referring to Dan Beebe or Chuck Neinas, who preceded Bob Bowlsby in the current job. Either way, Big 12 Media Days certainly received yet another jolt of entertainment and that’s not even getting to the two new head coaches in both Norman and Austin.