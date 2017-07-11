Pitt WR Tre Tipton to miss all of 2017 with non-football injury

Medically, the last two seasons haven’t been kind to Tre Tipton. This week, things officially got worse on that front.

Pittsburgh has officially confirmed that the hard-luck wide receiver will miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury. The football program further added that the injury was non-football in nature.

Just what led to a non-football knee injury serious enough to sideline the redshirt sophomore for all of the coming season wasn’t divulged.

“I know I speak for the entire team in saying we are all disappointed for Tre,” said head coach Pat Narduzzi in a statement. “He is an absolutely outstanding young man and teammate. Even though he is unable to play this fall, we know Tre is going to be an invaluable figure in our wide receivers room while he rehabs. That’s the type of person and competitor he is, and he’ll have our fullest support as he works for a full recovery.”

Since everyone already knows. Many tears consumed me when the doctor told me this news, but i will not be playing this year. I am very confident in my team and the people around me that things will be ok and that ill never stop grinding. God has sent me a message and a test and i fully plan on conqueroring them both. Bigger…. Better….. Faster. Just wait and see A post shared by Tre Tipton (@atla5_005) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

A three-star member of Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class, Tipton was rated as the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. A knee injury four games into his true freshman season led to Tipton being shutdown for the remainder of that year, while he missed the last four games of last season after suffering an upper-body in an early-November game against Miami.

Last season, in nine games with one start, Tipton caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He added 61 yards on 11 carries as well in 2016.

Prior to the latest injury, Tipton was expected to play a more significant role in the Panthers’ offense this coming season.