Former Texas, Arizona State AD Steve Patterson heads to NHL as CEO of the Arizona Coyotes

By Bryan FischerJul 12, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

What has nine lives and loves sports? No, not your cat Fluffy, but Steve Patterson.

The former athletic director at Arizona State and most recently Texas is back again in another high-profile job but this time is jumping to the NHL where he looks to revive the fortunes of the Arizona Coyotes.

“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said franchise owner Andrew Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”

Despite that wealth of experience in pro sports, Patterson had a rocky tenure on the college athletics level. He “resigned” his position with the Longhorns after just 22 months on the job and rubbed many people in Austin and Tempe the wrong way for his much more business-like approach to things. His hires of Todd Graham and Charlie Strong haven’t not turned out super well for either football program either.

A stadium issues in Phoenix seems to be Patterson’s chief concern with the Coyotes so it does not appear likely he crosses streams with the college athletics world anytime soon as a result.

Even Mark Stoops had no idea brother Bob Stoops was going to retire from coaching

By Bryan FischerJul 12, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

There’s little question that the biggest story of the offseason was the fact that Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops made the shocking decision to retire from coaching the Sooners and move on to the next phase in his life. While there were a few grumblings that a similar move could happen at some point in the near future, just about everybody was surprised at the timing of the announcement this summer.

That includes Bob’s own brother Mark Stoops. The Kentucky head coach was up at SEC Media Days on Wednesday and remarked that even he didn’t see the departure from Norman coming last month either.

“I had really no idea it was coming, but he called me and told me what was going to happen in the very near future,” the younger Stoops said. “And it was a bit of a shock to me to be honest with you. I had to walk out of my office and walk around the practice field. And that’s where I had that conversation with him away from everybody. So I was shocked. Mixed emotions, I guess you would say from myself. Very proud of him, what he’s done, and very happy for him and Carol and his family, to be able to step away when he wants, how he wants. And that’s Bob.

“I think it was very important for him to walk away with a good football team with a chance to win his league and get in the playoffs and hand off a program that he took so much pride in building. So I have mixed emotions about it still, but proud of him and hope the very best for him.”

With Bob off the sidelines for the first time in decades, Mark is now the only active head coach among the four Stoops brothers who have made their living coaching football. The Wildcats’ coach didn’t say anything about Bob heading to Lexington to catch a game this season while at the podium in Hoover this week but safe to say the newly retired Stoops finally has a chance to watch Mark lead his program up close for the first time ever.

Either way, the remarks from Mark Stoops only confirmed that the shocking news out of Oklahoma in June received the same reaction everywhere — including the Stoops family itself.

Houston Nutt files federal lawsuit against Ole Miss

3 Comments
By Zach BarnettJul 12, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Before you read anything else, keep in mind that Hugh Freeze and Ole Miss take their turn at SEC Media Days tomorrow.

Former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt has formally filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming Rebels AD Ross Bjork, Freeze and sports information director Kyle Campbell engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Rebels’ football program on their former coach.

The suit, which you can read here in its entirety, claims Freeze conducted off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that the lion’s share of violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.

It also contained this direct shot at Freeze’s character.

(It also states Nutt left Ole Miss “in good standing” upon his 2011 firing. The Rebels went winless in the SEC that season.)

Nutt is seeking damages to cover lost wages, emotional distress, embarrassment, attorney’s fees and punitive damages.

And, now, it’s Freeze’s turn to respond. In front of the entire SEC media conglomerate and SEC Network’s cameras.

Report: West Virginia LB David Long to miss season’s first month with knee injury

Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettJul 12, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

West Virginia linebacker David Long will miss the first month of the upcoming season due to a meniscus injury, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

Long suffered the injury in off-season conditioning, according to Feldman.

A redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati, Long appeared in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, collecting 63 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss on the year, which ranked among the top six on the team in both categories. He posted a season-best 11 tackles in a Russell Athletic Bowl loss to Miami.

The Mountaineers’ schedule opens with Virginia Tech on Labor Day Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., before home games against East Carolina and Delaware State. West Virginia closes September with a conference opener at Kansas on Sept. 23. WVU takes Sept. 30 off before a road trip to TCU on Oct. 7.

 

Kickers, punters boot their way into 2017 kickoff with Lou Groza, Ray Guy watch lists

By Zach BarnettJul 12, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

The 2017 preseason watch list extravaganza rolled forward Wednesday with the release of the Ray Guy and Lou Groza watch lists. With apologies to the importance of both positions, we’re going to dump both watch lists in one post because, well, come on.

The Ray Guy Award carries a clear favorite into 2017 as reigning winner Mitch Wishnowsky returns to Utah after claiming the prize in 2016 after averaging 47.7 yards on his 64 punts. Interestingly, Wishnowsky did not lead the nation in punting last season; that honor belonged to Johnny Townsend of Florida and his 47.89 average on an equal number of boots. Townsend also returns in 2017.

On the kicking side, no returning winer claims favorite status, so we’ll give that to Auburn’s Daniel Carlson (28-of-32 a year ago) and Ole Miss’s Gary Wunderlich (22-of-23).

Lou Groza Watch List
Ricky Aguayo, Florida State
Matt Anderson, California
Stevie Artigue, Louisiana-Lafayette
Michael Badgley, Miami
Jonathan Barnes, Louisiana Tech
John Baron II, San Diego State
Aaron Boumerhi, Temple
Drew Brown, Nebraska
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota
Bryce Crawford, San Jose State
Blanton Creque, Louisville
Tyler Davis, Penn State
Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech
Greg Huegel, Clemson
Redford Jones, Tulsa
Kody Kroening, Fresno State
Austin MacGinnis, Kentucky
Tommy Openshaw, Vanderbilt
Eddy Pineiro, Florida
Canon Rooker, Middle Tennessee
Jason Sanders, New Mexico
Parker Shaunfield, Southern Miss
Skyler Simcox, Western Kentucky
Joey Slye, Virginia Tech
Luke Strebel, Air Force
Mike Weaver, Wake Forest
Matthew Wright, Central Florida
Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss
Louie Zervos, Ohio

Ray Guy Watch List
Derek Adams, Kent State
Jake Bailey, Stanford,
Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee
Bailey Cate, Old Dominion
A.J. Cole III, North Carolina State
Jake Collins, Western Kentucky
Logan Cooke, Mississippi State
Steven Coutts, California
Trevor Daniel, Tennessee
Joseph Davidson, Bowling Green
Michael Dickson, Texas
Colin Downing, Iowa State
Corey Fatony, Missouri
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Jonathan Hernandez, South Florida
Logan Laurent, Massachusetts
Wade Lees, Maryland
Johnny Linehan, BYU
Adam Nunez, TCU
Nick Porebski, Oregon State
JK Scott, Alabama
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
North Carolina, Tom Sheldon, North Carolina
Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State
Spencer Smith, Memphis
Chris Tilbey, USC
Johnny Townsend, Florida
Shane Tripucka, Texas A&M
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah