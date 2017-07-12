Former Texas, Arizona State AD Steve Patterson heads to NHL as CEO of the Arizona Coyotes

What has nine lives and loves sports? No, not your cat Fluffy, but Steve Patterson.
The former athletic director at Arizona State and most recently Texas is back again in another high-profile job but this time is jumping to the NHL where he looks to revive the fortunes of the Arizona Coyotes.
“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said franchise owner Andrew Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”
Despite that wealth of experience in pro sports, Patterson had a rocky tenure on the college athletics level. He “resigned” his position with the Longhorns after just 22 months on the job and rubbed many people in Austin and Tempe the wrong way for his much more business-like approach to things. His hires of Todd Graham and Charlie Strong haven’t not turned out super well for either football program either.
A stadium issues in Phoenix seems to be Patterson’s chief concern with the Coyotes so it does not appear likely he crosses streams with the college athletics world anytime soon as a result.