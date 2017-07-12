Kevin Sumlin downplays hot seat in College Station: “I’m feeling the same pressure I feel all of the time”

We’ve had an unusually low number of coaching changes the past few years in the SEC but the flip side of that storyline is that a good quarter of the league enters the 2017 season firmly on the hot seat at their respective schools.
Perhaps nobody is feeling that heat more than Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin, who is 44–21 at the school but who very well could be coaching for his job this year following three consecutive 8-5 finishes. He was already put on the hot seat in a very public manner by his athletic director this spring and addressed all the talk swirling around College Station on Wednesday at SEC Media Days.
“I’m feeling the same pressure I feel all of the time and so nobody puts more pressure on me than me,” said Sumlin. “That pressure, it never changed. It never changed from the first day I got here when we opened with Florida and lost and then went on to win however many games we won or whatever happens. We’re here to compete for championships. How we do that, when we do that, basically, the why, with and how, that remains internal, but that’s my job. And the pressure for that never changes.”
While that is a little bit of coach speak, it does seem like Sumlin is well aware of what expectations are for the Aggies and what he’ll need to do in order to keep his high-paying job beyond 2017.
For the first time since 2013 (amazingly), Alabama is returning their starting quarterback. That would be sophomore Jalen Hurts, who is fresh off leading the Crimson Tide to the national title game in his first season under center.
As much as having their signal-caller back is a major talking point about the team’s revamped offense this season, so t0o is Hurts’ likely backup in former five-star Tua Tagovailoa. The early enrollee freshman made waves during spring practice for the Tide and lit up the Alabama defense during their spring game to turn a lot of heads and cause talk of a QB competition this summer.
Head coach Nick Saban has continued to downplay the possibility of any controversy at the position and reaffirmed the confidence he has in Hurts by speaking glowingly of the quarterback several times at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Still, he told the SEC Network that while the team does have a starter already, the young Tagovailoa will not be redshirting this season and will find his way onto the field in some capacity.
“We have total faith and confidence in the quarterback that we have, but we want to develop every player on our team and Tua has a lot of potential,” Saban said on TV, according to SEC Country. “We want to continue to develop him. If we feel like he can play winning football, I think it’s going to be important for us to allow him to do that; so, if he gets in a situation that he needs to play, he’s going to be able to play winning football for us. We want to continue his development and a part of that development is he needs to play in games. So, to answer your question, absolutely.”
Playing two quarterbacks is nothing new for Saban at Alabama and he did so last season before Hurts fully took over the job. Former Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has already stated that Tagovailoa is going to play in 2017 for the team and, based on Wednesday’s comments, it seems the head coach finally agrees.
What has nine lives and loves sports? No, not your cat Fluffy, but Steve Patterson.
The former athletic director at Arizona State and most recently Texas is back again in another high-profile job but this time is jumping to the NHL where he looks to revive the fortunes of the Arizona Coyotes.
“We are very pleased to name Steve as our new President and CEO,” said franchise owner Andrew Barroway. “Steve has a wealth of experience and has served as an innovative and successful executive in the NFL, NBA, professional hockey, professional baseball and college athletics for over 30 years. He’s built championship teams and organizations and has managed stadiums, ballparks and arenas across the United States. Most importantly, he previously worked in our market and has the necessary corporate and political relationships to help us secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley. We’re thrilled to have him join us.”
Despite that wealth of experience in pro sports, Patterson had a rocky tenure on the college athletics level. He “resigned” his position with the Longhorns after just 22 months on the job and rubbed many people in Austin and Tempe the wrong way for his much more business-like approach to things. His hires of Todd Graham and Charlie Strong haven’t not turned out super well for either football program either.
A stadium issues in Phoenix seems to be Patterson’s chief concern with the Coyotes so it does not appear likely he crosses streams with the college athletics world anytime soon as a result.
There’s little question that the biggest story of the offseason was the fact that Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops made the shocking decision to retire from coaching the Sooners and move on to the next phase in his life. While there were a few grumblings that a similar move could happen at some point in the near future, just about everybody was surprised at the timing of the announcement this summer.
That includes Bob’s own brother Mark Stoops. The Kentucky head coach was up at SEC Media Days on Wednesday and remarked that even he didn’t see the departure from Norman coming last month either.
“I had really no idea it was coming, but he called me and told me what was going to happen in the very near future,” the younger Stoops said. “And it was a bit of a shock to me to be honest with you. I had to walk out of my office and walk around the practice field. And that’s where I had that conversation with him away from everybody. So I was shocked. Mixed emotions, I guess you would say from myself. Very proud of him, what he’s done, and very happy for him and Carol and his family, to be able to step away when he wants, how he wants. And that’s Bob.
“I think it was very important for him to walk away with a good football team with a chance to win his league and get in the playoffs and hand off a program that he took so much pride in building. So I have mixed emotions about it still, but proud of him and hope the very best for him.”
With Bob off the sidelines for the first time in decades, Mark is now the only active head coach among the four Stoops brothers who have made their living coaching football. The Wildcats’ coach didn’t say anything about Bob heading to Lexington to catch a game this season while at the podium in Hoover this week but safe to say the newly retired Stoops finally has a chance to watch Mark lead his program up close for the first time ever.
Either way, the remarks from Mark Stoops only confirmed that the shocking news out of Oklahoma in June received the same reaction everywhere — including the Stoops family itself.
Before you read anything else, keep in mind that Hugh Freeze and Ole Miss take their turn at SEC Media Days tomorrow.
Former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt has formally filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming Rebels AD Ross Bjork, Freeze and sports information director Kyle Campbell engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Rebels’ football program on their former coach.
The suit, which you can read here in its entirety, claims Freeze conducted off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that the lion’s share of violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.
It also contained this direct shot at Freeze’s character.
(It also states Nutt left Ole Miss “in good standing” upon his 2011 firing. The Rebels went winless in the SEC that season.)
Nutt is seeking damages to cover lost wages, emotional distress, embarrassment, attorney’s fees and punitive damages.
And, now, it’s Freeze’s turn to respond. In front of the entire SEC media conglomerate and SEC Network’s cameras.