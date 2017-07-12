Keys to Georgia’s offense still in Jacob Eason’s hands

Florida may be remaining mum on its starting quarterback, but one of the Gators’ SEC East rivals has made its signal-calling intentions known — at least for now.
Earlier this offseason, there had been a school of thought that Jake Fromm, a true freshman who enrolled early and participated in Georgia’s spring practice, could wrest the starting job away from the incumbent, sophomore Jacob Eason. At the SEC Media Days Tuesday, Kirby Smart acknowledged that “Eason is our starter coming into the season and Jake Fromm’s got to do something to beat him out.”
The door is certainly not closed on Fromm staking the claim to the job, but, in the here and now, it’s Eason’s position to hold on to or lose.
“Will Jake Fromm push Jacob Eason? Yeah, he already has,” the head coach said. “I think he’s made Jacob respect the game and understand the importance of knowing the ins and outs of every play. Jake does that.”
As a true freshman last season, Eason, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2016, took over as the starter in Week 2 and went on to start the last 12 games of the year. After a stretch from late September to the end of October that saw the Bulldogs lose four of five, they won four of their last five to finish Smart’s first season in Athens at 8-5.
For the season, Eason completed 204 of his 370 passes (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 120.2 pass efficiency rating was 11th amongst quarterbacks in the SEC and 90th nationally.
In his 12 starts, UGA went 7-5.