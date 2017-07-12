Getty Images

Kickers, punters boot their way into 2017 kickoff with Lou Groza, Ray Guy watch lists

By Zach BarnettJul 12, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

The 2017 preseason watch list extravaganza rolled forward Wednesday with the release of the Ray Guy and Lou Groza watch lists. With apologies to the importance of both positions, we’re going to dump both watch lists in one post because, well, come on.

The Ray Guy Award carries a clear favorite into 2017 as reigning winner Mitch Wishnowsky returns to Utah after claiming the prize in 2016 after averaging 47.7 yards on his 64 punts. Interestingly, Wishnowsky did not lead the nation in punting last season; that honor belonged to Johnny Townsend of Florida and his 47.89 average on an equal number of boots. Townsend also returns in 2017.

On the kicking side, no returning winer claims favorite status, so we’ll give that to Auburn’s Daniel Carlson (28-of-32 a year ago) and Ole Miss’s Gary Wunderlich (22-of-23).

Lou Groza Watch List
Ricky Aguayo, Florida State
Matt Anderson, California
Stevie Artigue, Louisiana-Lafayette
Michael Badgley, Miami
Jonathan Barnes, Louisiana Tech
John Baron II, San Diego State
Aaron Boumerhi, Temple
Drew Brown, Nebraska
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota
Bryce Crawford, San Jose State
Blanton Creque, Louisville
Tyler Davis, Penn State
Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech
Greg Huegel, Clemson
Redford Jones, Tulsa
Kody Kroening, Fresno State
Austin MacGinnis, Kentucky
Tommy Openshaw, Vanderbilt
Eddy Pineiro, Florida
Canon Rooker, Middle Tennessee
Jason Sanders, New Mexico
Parker Shaunfield, Southern Miss
Skyler Simcox, Western Kentucky
Joey Slye, Virginia Tech
Luke Strebel, Air Force
Mike Weaver, Wake Forest
Matthew Wright, Central Florida
Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss
Louie Zervos, Ohio

Ray Guy Watch List
Derek Adams, Kent State
Jake Bailey, Stanford,
Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee
Bailey Cate, Old Dominion
A.J. Cole III, North Carolina State
Jake Collins, Western Kentucky
Logan Cooke, Mississippi State
Steven Coutts, California
Trevor Daniel, Tennessee
Joseph Davidson, Bowling Green
Michael Dickson, Texas
Colin Downing, Iowa State
Corey Fatony, Missouri
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Jonathan Hernandez, South Florida
Logan Laurent, Massachusetts
Wade Lees, Maryland
Johnny Linehan, BYU
Adam Nunez, TCU
Nick Porebski, Oregon State
JK Scott, Alabama
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
North Carolina, Tom Sheldon, North Carolina
Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State
Spencer Smith, Memphis
Chris Tilbey, USC
Johnny Townsend, Florida
Shane Tripucka, Texas A&M
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Nick Saban says Florida State is built like Alabama

By Kevin McGuireJul 12, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT

The 2017 college football season is kicking off with a mega matchup between Alabama and Florida State. Some are already suggesting the two could be the top two teams in thew preseason polls, but we will find out later this summer if that will be accurate. Regardless, the way Jimbo Fisher has constructed Florida State since taking over for Bobby Bowden as the head coach of the Seminoles has drawn plenty of praise, which is to be expected given he has coached a national championship team and a College Football Playoff contestant with a Heisman Trophy winner along the way. On Wednesday at SEC media days, Fisher and Florida State received praise from his former boss, Nick Saban.

The comparisons connecting Florida State to a SEC team have been made before over the years. The Seminoles traditionally recruit very well in a region that is otherwise flooded by SEC schools filling up their rosters with prime talent. There is a reason Florida State has routinely been one of the top ACC programs on an annual basis. In recent years, Clemson has been worthy of similar praise.

Saban is always one to sprinkle praise on his opponents while bringing his own team’s hype level down as much as he can. That’s just what coaches do. And Saban will always throw out compliments to his former assistants. Fisher coached under Saban at LSU before getting to Florida State. The two have never faced off against each other, and Saban has a clean record against his former assistants. By offering praise of Florida State, Saban is also sending a message to his team about just how difficult the season-opening opponent will be.

Baker Mayfield, Kansas pass rusher headline preseason All-Big 12 team

By Zach BarnettJul 12, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

The Big 12 on Wednesday unveiled its 2017 preseason all-conference teams, led, of course, by Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. The 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist was named the league’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year and preseason All-Big 12 quarterback. Kansas’s Dorance ArmstrongJr., the conference’s leading returning sack man, was named the league’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma, Texas and TCU led the conference with five selections, followed by Kansas State and Oklahoma State with four. Texas Tech and Iowa State claimed two selections, followed by West Virginia and Baylor’s one.

Yes, that adds up to 29 players.

Offensive Player of the Year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Defensive Player of the Year: Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas
Newcomer of the Year: Will Grier, West Virginia

Offense
QB: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
RB: Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
RB: Justin Crawford, West Virginia
FB: Winston Dimel, Kansas State
WR: Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
WR: Allen Lazard, Iowa State
WR: James Washington, Oklahoma State
TE: Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
OL: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
OL: Zach Crabtree, Oklahoma State
OL: Dalton Risner, Kansas State
OL: Austin Schlotmann, TCU
OL: Connor Williams, Texas
K: Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech
KR/PR: KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Defense
DL: Dorance Armstrong, Jr., Kansas
DL: Poona Ford, Texas
DL: Malcolm Roach, Texas
DL: K.J. Smith, Baylor
DL: Reggie Walker, Kansas State
LB: Travin Howard, TCU
LB: Malik Jefferson, Texas
LB: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
DB: Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa State
DB: Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
DB: Nick Orr, TCU
DB: D.J. Reed, Kansas State
DB: Jordan Thomas, Oklahoma
P: Michael Dickson, Texas

Keys to Georgia’s offense still in Jacob Eason’s hands

By John TaylorJul 12, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Florida may be remaining mum on its starting quarterback, but one of the Gators’ SEC East rivals has made its signal-calling intentions known — at least for now.

Earlier this offseason, there had been a school of thought that Jake Fromm, a true freshman who enrolled early and participated in Georgia’s spring practice, could wrest the starting job away from the incumbent, sophomore Jacob Eason.  At the SEC Media Days Tuesday, Kirby Smart acknowledged that “Eason is our starter coming into the season and Jake Fromm’s got to do something to beat him out.”

The door is certainly not closed on Fromm staking the claim to the job, but, in the here and now, it’s Eason’s position to hold on to or lose.

“Will Jake Fromm push Jacob Eason? Yeah, he already has,” the head coach said. “I think he’s made Jacob respect the game and understand the importance of knowing the ins and outs of every play. Jake does that.”

As a true freshman last season, Eason, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2016, took over as the starter in Week 2 and went on to start the last 12 games of the year.  After a stretch from late September to the end of October that saw the Bulldogs lose four of five, they won four of their last five to finish Smart’s first season in Athens at 8-5.

For the season, Eason completed 204 of his 370 passes (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.  His 120.2 pass efficiency rating was 11th amongst quarterbacks in the SEC and 90th nationally.

In his 12 starts, UGA went 7-5.

On the move? SEC reportedly considering Atlanta, Dallas and Nashville for media days

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

SEC Media Days is the unofficial official start to the college football season every July and it’s been a tradition for hordes of national and local media to descend  upon Birmingham, Ala. every year to hear coaches share tidbits about their team and see what players have been up to during the offseason. While the event has expanded in terms of days — to almost a full week — and the number of people attending, one thing you could always count on was it being at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

That run however, could be coming to an end.

Conference officials told the Baton Rouge Advocate that they are considering relocation the annual kickoff event, with commissioner Greg Sankey telling the paper that Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta are all “pretty good” potential new spots.

“We’ve got a great tradition here in Hoover. As our footprint has expanded, it’s appropriate to look at options,” Sankey said. “I said back in April that’s on my mind. I don’t have a prediction of when or where, but I think at some point mobility can be a healthy thing for this particular endeavor.”

Though the league office is located in Birmingham, a move elsewhere for media days has been something rumored for several years and has picked up steam with the not-so-new additions of Texas A&M and Missouri. Based on those comments from the commish, it appears the SEC is finally starting to explore those options beyond just the customary check-in.

Atlanta probably makes the most sense in many ways given that it’s the spiritual home of the league as the host of the conference title game and offers plenty of easy travel connections to just about anywhere in the region. The fairly new College Football Hall of Fame would certainly be a potential site to host the gathering and the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium could also be an option. Nashville is a fun area that has plenty of expertise from when it hosts the SEC basketball media days later in the fall.

But if you’re looking for the most intriguing option, that would be Dallas. The headline for this piece probably already perked up the ears of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, an Arkansas grad who has done his best to bring plenty of college football events to the metroplex in recent years. He is hosting the Big 12’s media days at his massive new ‘The Star’ complex in nearby Frisco, Texas already this month and would almost assuredly make room next year for his favorite league if asked. Things might be a little awkward with the Big 12 and a few fans in burnt orange but that would probably be left to Sankey and fellow commissioner Bob Bowlsby to sort out.

The Advocate notes that the 2018 site has not been determined and a return to Hoover and the Wynfrey remains on the table with the SEC’s deal with the hotel renewed on a yearly basis. Still, the fact that league officials are discussing the possibility of hitting the road for media days is quite the bat signal to the three cities mentioned and numerous others.