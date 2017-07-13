A&M ‘doesn’t foresee’ starting corner Nick Harvey playing in 2017

It appears the news was indeed as bad as it seemed at the time.
Nick Harvey sustained what was rumored to be a significant but unspecified knee injury during a Texas A&M scrimmage this past spring. Subsequent to that, the starting cornerback underwent surgery to repair the unspecified damage.
At tSEC Media Days this week, Kevin Sumlin confirmed the Aggies’ worst fears, that the senior will likely be sidelined for the whole of the 2017 season.
“I don’t foresee him being able to go,” the head coach said Wednesday. “It could be a redshirt situation.”
Harvey has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning, should he decide to forego early entry into the 2018 NFL draft, the defensive back could play the 2018 season with the Aggies as a fifth-year senior.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. Last season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team.
Harvey’s success wasn’t limited to the secondary a year ago as he returned one punt, taking it to the house for a 73-yard touchdown
Last offseason, Scott Frantz divulged to his Kansas State teammates a long-held secret. Wednesday, he did the same to a much broader audience.
Speaking to ESPN‘s Holly Rowe, Frantz revealed that he told his Wildcats teammates at a team-building exercise last offseason that he is gay. So strong is the football bond that the offensive lineman, who started 13 games at left tackle last season, told his teammates before he even told his own family.
Still, it wasn’t without some trepidation that Frantz took that huge personal step — only to find himself overwhelmed by the support he received in the locker room.
“So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz told Rowe. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. … This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great. …
“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”
Frantz is the first openly gay active player at the FBS level. In February of this year, 2017 Arizona signee My-King Johnson revealed in an interview that he is gay as well.
We may have hit peak SEC offseason with this one.
According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium, home of LSU’s football Tigers. Hamilton wasn’t alone, however, as an unidentified woman was with him as well. Said unidentified woman’s profession? Prostitute. Allegedly.
Hamilton was charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business and solicitation of prostitution. The former charge is presumably related to the stadium, not the hooker.
As for the working girl, it’s unclear what if anything she was charged with.
From the television station’s report:
According to LSU PD, officers were notified of a man and woman who were seen exiting a vehicle and walking toward Tiger Stadium on Monday. Police arrived on scene to find 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton of Brusly near a mechanical ladder which leads inside the stadium.
Police say Hamilton admitted to sneaking into the stadium by way of the ladder. He also admitted to soliciting prostitution from the female sighted with him.
This is at least the third time in eight months that we’ve noted Tiger Stadium being the site of an odd event unrelated to football.
In early November of last year, two Alabama fans were arrested after breaking into the stadium and damaging LSU’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’ logo. Two months later, a pair of Oklahoma students were arrested for breaking into the stadium as well.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that Monday’s turn of events was “the latest of at least five illegal entries into the school’s football arena in the past year.”
The highest-rated offensive lineman in Stanford’s recruiting class last year has decided to call it a career because of health concerns.
Citing “being held out of play multiple times over the last year because of concussion symptoms,” Clark Yarbrough announced on his Instagram account that he has decided to permanently step away from the sport. “The decision to medically retire is a combination of coming to terms with the totality of my concussion history and what is asked of me as an offensive lineman,” Yarbrough wrote on the social media website. “I understand to continue playing for Stanford I would have to put myself in the exact situations that caused my head problems.”
Yarbrough will remain on scholarship, although that scholarship won’t count against the Cardinal’s 85-man limit.
After months of doctors visits, long discussions with family, and prayer, I am medically retiring from football. Due to being held out of play multiple times over the last year because of concussion symptoms, I am walking away from the game I love. The decision to medically retire is a combination of coming to terms with the totality of my concussion history and what is asked of me as an offensive lineman. I understand to continue playing for Stanford I would have to put myself in the exact situations that caused my head problems. This decision is the hardest I’ve had to make, but part of being an adult is making these difficult choices. I believe it is what is best for me going forward. Thank you to everyone that helped me throughout this journey. Thank you to my coaches both at Woodberry Forest and Stanford University and to my brothers that I was blessed to call teammates. To my family, I’ll never be able to repay you for the unconditional love and support. It truly takes a village. I will strive to continue to show how grateful I am for you guys and make you as proud as I did when I was on the field. I have always had lofty aspirations outside of football and for what I hope to be the better, concussions have begun this new chapter of my life. The worst part of this thing is that I will never know if continuing to play would have seriously affected my long term health, and that is something I will never let go of. With that being said, I can walk away from this knowing that I am making a mature decision and moving forward my life will be entirely what I make of it. When one door closes another opens and regardless of what happens next, my happiness is in my hands.
A four-star member of Stanford’s 2016 recruiting class, Yarbrough was rated as the No. 19 tackle in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Virginia. In addition to being the highest-rated lineman in the Cardinal’s class that year, there were just three other signees in the program’s 16th-ranked class that year rated higher.
Yarbrough took a redshirt as a true freshman.
We’ve had an unusually low number of coaching changes the past few years in the SEC but the flip side of that storyline is that a good quarter of the league enters the 2017 season firmly on the hot seat at their respective schools.
Perhaps nobody is feeling that heat more than Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin, who is 44–21 at the school but who very well could be coaching for his job this year following three consecutive 8-5 finishes. He was already put on the hot seat in a very public manner by his athletic director this spring and addressed all the talk swirling around College Station on Wednesday at SEC Media Days.
“I’m feeling the same pressure I feel all of the time and so nobody puts more pressure on me than me,” said Sumlin. “That pressure, it never changed. It never changed from the first day I got here when we opened with Florida and lost and then went on to win however many games we won or whatever happens. We’re here to compete for championships. How we do that, when we do that, basically, the why, with and how, that remains internal, but that’s my job. And the pressure for that never changes.”
While that is a little bit of coach speak, it does seem like Sumlin is well aware of what expectations are for the Aggies and what he’ll need to do in order to keep his high-paying job beyond 2017.