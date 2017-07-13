A&M ‘doesn’t foresee’ starting corner Nick Harvey playing in 2017

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears the news was indeed as bad as it seemed at the time.

Nick Harvey sustained what was rumored to be a significant but unspecified knee injury during a Texas A&M scrimmage this past spring. Subsequent to that, the starting cornerback underwent surgery to repair the unspecified damage.

At tSEC Media Days this week, Kevin Sumlin confirmed the Aggies’ worst fears, that the senior will likely be sidelined for the whole of the 2017 season.

“I don’t foresee him being able to go,” the head coach said Wednesday. “It could be a redshirt situation.”

Harvey has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning, should he decide to forego early entry into the 2018 NFL draft, the defensive back could play the 2018 season with the Aggies as a fifth-year senior.

After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. Last season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team.

Harvey’s success wasn’t limited to the secondary a year ago as he returned one punt, taking it to the house for a 73-yard touchdown