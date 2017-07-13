Concussion history leads former four-star Stanford lineman to retire

The highest-rated offensive lineman in Stanford’s recruiting class last year has decided to call it a career because of health concerns.

Citing “being held out of play multiple times over the last year because of concussion symptoms,” Clark Yarbrough announced on his Instagram account that he has decided to permanently step away from the sport. “The decision to medically retire is a combination of coming to terms with the totality of my concussion history and what is asked of me as an offensive lineman,” Yarbrough wrote on the social media website. “I understand to continue playing for Stanford I would have to put myself in the exact situations that caused my head problems.”

Yarbrough will remain on scholarship, although that scholarship won’t count against the Cardinal’s 85-man limit.

A four-star member of Stanford’s 2016 recruiting class, Yarbrough was rated as the No. 19 tackle in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Virginia. In addition to being the highest-rated lineman in the Cardinal’s class that year, there were just three other signees in the program’s 16th-ranked class that year rated higher.

Yarbrough took a redshirt as a true freshman.