Florida State losing DB Marcus Lewis to transfer

The ACC’s Football Kickoff Thursday brought some Florida State news on the personnel front.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed to media outlets in attendance that Marcus Lewis has decided to transfer out of the Seminoles football program. No reason for the decision was given, although positioning on the depth chart likely played a significant role.

It was believed that Lewis’ departure gets FSU to the 85-man scholarship threshold.

A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.

After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of the year.