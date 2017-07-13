Hugh Freeze mum on allegations in Houston Nutt lawsuit

Wednesday, Houston Nutt strafed Hugh Freeze, among others, with legal gunfire. A day later, the Ole Miss head coach, not surprisingly, kept the safety on and his verbal gun holstered.
In a lawsuit formally filed yesterday, Nutt alleged that Freeze and other Ole Miss officials engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Rebels’ football program on their former coach. The lawsuit levied some rather serious allegations, including Freeze allegedly conducting off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that the lion’s share of NCAA recruiting violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.
With his turn at the dais for SEC Media Days late Thursday morning, Freeze was afforded the opportunity to address the allegations — and punted.
Had Freeze chosen to address the situation publicly, there were myriad damning accusations to discuss. From the lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety HERE.
Freeze, the football program and university is slated to appear in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions later this year.
It may not be the biggest award in college football, but it’s certainly the most voluminous.
Watch List Season continued unabated Thursday morning, with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy revealing a group which consists of a whopping 103 FBA players. Within that triple-digit preseason club, there are 30 defensive backs, 29 linebackers, 25 defensive ends and 19 defensive tackles.
Two 2016 first-team Football Writers Association of America All-Americans appear on the list — Clemson’s Christian Wilkins (pictured) and Florida State’s Tarvarus McFadden.
Conference-wise, the ACC leads with 20 players selected for the initial watch list. The Big Ten is next with 16, followed by the SEC’s 14, the Pac-12’s 13 and the Big 12’s 11. The AAC paced Group of Five leagues with 10, with the Sun Belt (6), Mountain West (5), Mid-American (3) and Conference USA (2) rounding out the conferences, while football independents chipped in the remaining three.
The Nagurski Trophy has been handed out annually since 1993 to college football’s best defensive player. Last year’s winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.
Last offseason, Scott Frantz divulged to his Kansas State teammates a long-held secret. Wednesday, he did the same to a much broader audience.
Speaking to ESPN‘s Holly Rowe, Frantz revealed that he told his Wildcats teammates at a team-building exercise last offseason that he is gay. So strong is the football bond that the offensive lineman, who started 13 games at left tackle last season, told his teammates before he even told his own family.
Still, it wasn’t without some trepidation that Frantz took that huge personal step — only to find himself overwhelmed by the support he received in the locker room.
“So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz told Rowe. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. … This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great. …
“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”
Frantz is the second active or soon-to-be-active FBS player to come out this year. In February of this year, 2017 Arizona signee My-King Johnson revealed in an interview that he is gay as well.
In 2014, Arizona State’s Chip Sarafin became the first active player at the FBS level to be openly gay.
We may have hit peak SEC offseason with this one.
According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium, home of LSU’s football Tigers. Hamilton wasn’t alone, however, as an unidentified woman was with him as well. Said unidentified woman’s profession? Prostitute. Allegedly.
Hamilton was charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business and solicitation of prostitution. The former charge is presumably related to the stadium, not the hooker.
As for the working girl, it’s unclear what if anything she was charged with.
From the television station’s report:
According to LSU PD, officers were notified of a man and woman who were seen exiting a vehicle and walking toward Tiger Stadium on Monday. Police arrived on scene to find 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton of Brusly near a mechanical ladder which leads inside the stadium.
Police say Hamilton admitted to sneaking into the stadium by way of the ladder. He also admitted to soliciting prostitution from the female sighted with him.
This is at least the third time in eight months that we’ve noted Tiger Stadium being the site of an odd event unrelated to football.
In early November of last year, two Alabama fans were arrested after breaking into the stadium and damaging LSU’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’ logo. Two months later, a pair of Oklahoma students were arrested for breaking into the stadium as well.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that Monday’s turn of events was “the latest of at least five illegal entries into the school’s football arena in the past year.”
It appears the news was indeed as bad as it seemed at the time.
Nick Harvey sustained what was rumored to be a significant but unspecified knee injury during a Texas A&M scrimmage this past spring. Subsequent to that, the starting cornerback underwent surgery to repair the unspecified damage.
At tSEC Media Days this week, Kevin Sumlin confirmed the Aggies’ worst fears, that the senior will likely be sidelined for the whole of the 2017 season.
“I don’t foresee him being able to go,” the head coach said Wednesday. “It could be a redshirt situation.”
Harvey has yet to use his redshirt season, meaning, should he decide to forego early entry into the 2018 NFL draft, the defensive back could play the 2018 season with the Aggies as a fifth-year senior.
After playing in every game but starting none his first two seasons in College Station, Harvey started 12 games for A&M in 2016. Last season, his 10 pass breakups were tops on the team.
Harvey’s success wasn’t limited to the secondary a year ago as he returned one punt, taking it to the house for a 73-yard touchdown