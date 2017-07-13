Man with hooker in tow charged with breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium

We may have hit peak SEC offseason with this one.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium, home of LSU’s football Tigers. Hamilton wasn’t alone, however, as an unidentified woman was with him as well. Said unidentified woman’s profession? Prostitute. Allegedly.

Hamilton was charged with unauthorized entry into a place of business and solicitation of prostitution. The former charge is presumably related to the stadium, not the hooker.

As for the working girl, it’s unclear what if anything she was charged with.

From the television station’s report:

According to LSU PD, officers were notified of a man and woman who were seen exiting a vehicle and walking toward Tiger Stadium on Monday. Police arrived on scene to find 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton of Brusly near a mechanical ladder which leads inside the stadium. Police say Hamilton admitted to sneaking into the stadium by way of the ladder. He also admitted to soliciting prostitution from the female sighted with him.

This is at least the third time in eight months that we’ve noted Tiger Stadium being the site of an odd event unrelated to football.

In early November of last year, two Alabama fans were arrested after breaking into the stadium and damaging LSU’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’ logo. Two months later, a pair of Oklahoma students were arrested for breaking into the stadium as well.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune writes that Monday’s turn of events was “the latest of at least five illegal entries into the school’s football arena in the past year.”