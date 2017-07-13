One suspended Syracuse player reinstated, another no longer with team

It was good news, not-so-good news on the personnel front for the Syracuse football program this week.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that suspended defensive back Devon Clarke has been reinstated by head coach Dino Babers. Conversely, the same spokesperson also confirmed to the Post-Standard that defensive end Jaquwan Nelson is no longer with the program.
It’s unclear if the departure was forced or mutual in nature.
In mid-February, both Clarke and Nelson were indefinitely suspended by Babers after they were arrested in connection to an alleged burglary.
It was alleged at the time that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary.
The newspaper writes that “[b]oth of their cases have been waived to grand jury.”
Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.
The ACC’s Football Kickoff Thursday brought some Florida State news on the personnel front.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed to media outlets in attendance that Marcus Lewis has decided to transfer out of the Seminoles football program. No reason for the decision was given, although positioning on the depth chart likely played a significant role.
It was believed that Lewis’ departure gets FSU to the 85-man scholarship threshold.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.
After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of the year.
Wednesday, Houston Nutt strafed Hugh Freeze, among others, with legal gunfire. A day later, the Ole Miss head coach, not surprisingly, kept the safety on and his verbal gun holstered.
In a lawsuit formally filed yesterday, Nutt alleged that Freeze and other Ole Miss officials engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Rebels’ football program on their former coach. The lawsuit levied some rather serious allegations, including Freeze allegedly conducting off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that the lion’s share of NCAA recruiting violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.
With his turn at the dais for SEC Media Days late Thursday morning, Freeze was afforded the opportunity to address the allegations — and punted.
Had Freeze chosen to address the situation publicly, there were myriad damning accusations to discuss. From the lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety HERE.
Freeze, the football program and university is slated to appear in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions later this year.
It may not be the biggest award in college football, but it’s certainly the most voluminous.
Watch List Season continued unabated Thursday morning, with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy revealing a group which consists of a whopping 103 FBA players. Within that triple-digit preseason club, there are 30 defensive backs, 29 linebackers, 25 defensive ends and 19 defensive tackles.
Two 2016 first-team Football Writers Association of America All-Americans appear on the list — Clemson’s Christian Wilkins (pictured) and Florida State’s Tarvarus McFadden.
Conference-wise, the ACC leads with 20 players selected for the initial watch list. The Big Ten is next with 16, followed by the SEC’s 14, the Pac-12’s 13 and the Big 12’s 11. The AAC paced Group of Five leagues with 10, with the Sun Belt (6), Mountain West (5), Mid-American (3) and Conference USA (2) rounding out the conferences, while football independents chipped in the remaining three.
The Nagurski Trophy has been handed out annually since 1993 to college football’s best defensive player. Last year’s winner was Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen.
Last offseason, Scott Frantz divulged to his Kansas State teammates a long-held secret. Wednesday, he did the same to a much broader audience.
Speaking to ESPN‘s Holly Rowe, Frantz revealed that he told his Wildcats teammates at a team-building exercise last offseason that he is gay. So strong is the football bond that the offensive lineman, who started 13 games at left tackle last season, told his teammates before he even told his own family.
Still, it wasn’t without some trepidation that Frantz took that huge personal step — only to find himself overwhelmed by the support he received in the locker room.
“So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz told Rowe. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. … This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great. …
“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that. And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it’s been an amazing experience.”
Frantz is the second active or soon-to-be-active FBS player to come out this year. In February of this year, 2017 Arizona signee My-King Johnson revealed in an interview that he is gay as well.
In 2014, Arizona State’s Chip Sarafin became the first active player at the FBS level to be openly gay.