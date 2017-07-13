One suspended Syracuse player reinstated, another no longer with team

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It was good news, not-so-good news on the personnel front for the Syracuse football program this week.

A school spokesperson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that suspended defensive back Devon Clarke has been reinstated by head coach Dino Babers. Conversely, the same spokesperson also confirmed to the Post-Standard that defensive end Jaquwan Nelson is no longer with the program.

It’s unclear if the departure was forced or mutual in nature.

In mid-February, both Clarke and Nelson were indefinitely suspended by Babers after they were arrested in connection to an alleged burglary.

It was alleged at the time that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary.

The newspaper writes that “[b]oth of their cases have been waived to grand jury.”

Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.