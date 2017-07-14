Despite nepotism laws being violated, Randy Edsall’s son can coach at UConn — for one year

The tenure of Randy Edsall‘s son will be a short one. Whether there should be a tenure at all is another story.
In late March, it was reported that the Office of State Ethics in Connecticut expressed concern about UConn’s hiring of the head coach’s son, Corey Edsall, as an assistant coach is in violation of the university’s Code of Ethics. According to the code, state employees are banned from using their position to benefit family members.
The university’s argument at the time was that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach. The ethics office subsequently found that the arrangement violated state laws banning nepotism.
However, ethics lawyers for the state are, the Hartford Courant writes, “recommending that the state ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn, and that Corey Edsall be kept in the $95,000-per-year job for this coming season — as long as the one-year pact is not renewed.”
From the Courant‘s report:
The ethics board recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if Corey Edsall were prohibited from coaching this year, the draft opinion states. It will be presented to the state’s citizen ethics advisory board at its July 20 meeting.
The opinion notes that it isn’t unusual across the county for sons to coach in their father’s major-college football programs, but states that Connecticut isn’t willing to overlook the nepotism clause in the state ethics code to allow that to happen in this instance.
That advisory board is expected to approve the recommendations at the July meeting.
On National Signing Day this year, Mykelti Williams, a former Notre Dame defensive back, signed to continue his collegiate playing career with Syracuse after transferring in from the junior college ranks. Five months later? Never mind.
At the ACC Football Kickoff this week, ‘Cuse confirmed that Williams has not been admitted to the university. No reason for the non-admittance was given by school officials.
As a result, Williams will not be playing for the Orange football team as previously planned.
It was confirmed in March of 2016 that Williams would be transferring from Notre Dame. No reason for the decision was given as, entering spring practice sessions a couple of weeks prior to moving on, the defensive back had been expected to compete for a starting job. At the very least, the Indiana native was expected to play a significant role in the Irish secondary.
Williams was a four-star member of the Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 16 safety in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 237 player overall. He took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing at Iowa Western last season.
Should Williams end up at another FBS program, he’d have three years of eligibility remaining that he could use starting this year.
I didn’t see this one coming. Talk about being blindsided.
One day after putting the wraps on its annual media days shindig, the SEC released the media’s picks for conference champion and predicted order of finish. And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, the Alabama Crimson Tide, playoff participants in each of the first three years of the new system to determine a national champion, is the overwhelming favorite to claim yet another league championship.
‘Bama earned 217 points from the media when polled as to this year’s conference champ. Next closest? Auburn with 11, followed by Georgia’s six points and three each for Florida and LSU. Showing that the media has a sense of humor and doesn’t take these preseason honors too seriously, even Vanderbilt was the recipient of a point.
Six times since 1992, the media has correctly picked the eventual champion in the preseason vote. Two of those, though, came the last three years.
While ‘Bama was an overwhelming title choice, they weren’t a unanimous selection to win the West. They did, however, reel in 225 first-place votes; Auburn (13), LSU (four) and Arkansas (one) were the only others to do so.
In the East Division, Georgia’s 138 first-place votes topped Florida’s 96. South Carolina with five and Tennessee with three were the others to garner first-place votes in that division.
In addition to the predicted order of finish, the conference also released its Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams. Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections with 10, which is a new record for this particular preseason squad.
Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Derrius Guice (LSU) received the most votes amongst individual players.
Miami’s defensive line depth has taken an unexpected hit just a couple of weeks prior to the start of summer camp.
The Hurricanes announced via a press release that Gerald Willis will be taking a leave of absence from the football program. As a result, the defensive lineman won’t be playing football for The U in 2017.
The door for a future return, however, is open, at least for the moment.
“Gerald remains part of the Miami family,”head coach Mark Richt said in a statement, “and may take part in designated team activities.”
Last season, Willis played in nine games for the ‘Canes. He was credited with 19 tackles, 13 of which were solo, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.
A transfer from Florida, Willis was forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He was also suspended for the 2016 opener for violating unspecified team rules.
Willis left the Gators in January of 2015; a month later, he landed with the Hurricanes. He subsequently claimed he was actually dismissed by UF head coach Jim McElwain and was seeking what was described as a “run-off waiver” that would’ve given him immediate eligibility; that waiver was denied.
Willis was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country. He played in five games as a true freshman that season. Willis’ stay at UF was a brief one as, a couple of months after a verbal disagreement over a pair of cleats escalated into a physical altercation with a teammate, it was announced that Willis was leaving the program.
An off-field incident involving members of the Utah State football program has expanded yet again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, Aggies cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram was arrested and charged earlier this week on one count of tampering with a witness. That charge is a third-degree felony.
Ingram’s legal issue is directly related to an April incident involving two of his teammates.
In April, USU cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray were arrested in connection to a pair of burglaries last December. The pair allegedly stole video game consoles and video games, with the alleged thefts traced back to them after they sold the stolen property to a pawn shop.
Ingram is the third USU player to be arrested in connection to that incident that wasn’t directly involved in it. From the newspaper’s report:
Later that month, Kevin Meiztenheimer and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested, accused of trying to hit the witness with their car and threatening to return and shoot the victim. Police believe Ingram and the two other 19-year-old men were trying to prevent charges from being filed against Brown and Murray.
As a true freshman last season, Ingram took a redshirt.