Despite nepotism laws being violated, Randy Edsall’s son can coach at UConn — for one year

The tenure of Randy Edsall‘s son will be a short one. Whether there should be a tenure at all is another story.

In late March, it was reported that the Office of State Ethics in Connecticut expressed concern about UConn’s hiring of the head coach’s son, Corey Edsall, as an assistant coach is in violation of the university’s Code of Ethics. According to the code, state employees are banned from using their position to benefit family members.

The university’s argument at the time was that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach. The ethics office subsequently found that the arrangement violated state laws banning nepotism.

However, ethics lawyers for the state are, the Hartford Courant writes, “recommending that the state ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn, and that Corey Edsall be kept in the $95,000-per-year job for this coming season — as long as the one-year pact is not renewed.”

From the Courant‘s report:

The ethics board recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if Corey Edsall were prohibited from coaching this year, the draft opinion states. It will be presented to the state’s citizen ethics advisory board at its July 20 meeting. The opinion notes that it isn’t unusual across the county for sons to coach in their father’s major-college football programs, but states that Connecticut isn’t willing to overlook the nepotism clause in the state ethics code to allow that to happen in this instance.

That advisory board is expected to approve the recommendations at the July meeting.