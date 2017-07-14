Getty Images

Ohio State responds to suit filed by Chris Spielman against the university

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Chris Spielman was one of the greatest players to ever pull on an Ohio State uniform. Now, he’s at odds with at least one arm of his alma mater.

The Associated Press is reporting that the former Buckeyes linebacker filed an antitrust lawsuit in a Columbus federal court on what was described as the behalf of former and current OSU football players.  Named in the suit are OSU and IMG, with Honda and Nike being named as co-conspirators.

At issue is the university’s marketing arm using the likenesses of Spielman and others on banners that have corporate logos slapped on them.  From the AP:

The complaint targets Ohio State marketing programs and contracts that promote the university using likenesses of athletes, including a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.

In addition to Spielman, some of the other Ohio State greats whose pictures appear on those banners include running back Archie Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975; lineman Jim Stillwagon, who played on the 1968 national championship team; and Mike Doss, a safety who played on the 2002 national championship team.

All are among the athletes Spielman is suing on behalf of, said Brian Duncan, a Columbus attorney who represents Spielman.

“My concern is about the exploitation of all former players across this nation who do not have the platform to stand up for themselves while universities and corporations benefit financially by selling their name and likenesses without their individual consent,” Spielman said in a statement to the AP.

The former Buckeye great expounded on his feelings in a subsequent radio interview.

Spielman is seeking above $75,000 in the suit, with any money he receives being donated back to the university for the benefit of student-athletes.  The two sides had previously attempted to work out a deal prior to the filing.

In a statement, OSU athletic director Gene Smith responded, somewhat, to the lawsuit.

“We immensely value our relationships with all of our former student athletes,” Smith stated. “Ohio State is aware of the lawsuit that Chris Spielman has filed, and we are in the process of reviewing it.”

South Alabama new home for ex-Notre Dame DB Spencer Perry

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

A little over three months after leaving Notre Dame, Spencer Perry has decided on a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Perry announced that he would be enrolling at South Alabama and continuing his collegiate playing career for the Jaguars.  Barring something unexpected, Perry will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Beginning with the 2018 season, he’d then have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman last season, the defensive back played in six games. Perry participated in nine of the practice sessions this spring before making the decision to transfer from the Fighting Irish.

Perry was a three-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, and was an early enrollee who took part in spring practice last year.

Despite nepotism laws being violated, Randy Edsall’s son can coach at UConn — for one year

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The tenure of Randy Edsall‘s son will be a short one.  Whether there should be a tenure at all is another story.

In late March, it was reported that the Office of State Ethics in Connecticut expressed concern about UConn’s hiring of the head coach’s son, Corey Edsall, as an assistant coach is in violation of the university’s Code of Ethics. According to the code, state employees are banned from using their position to benefit family members.

The university’s argument at the time was that Edsall was not a state employee when he was helping his son negotiate a contract that would lead him to become the Huskies’ tight ends coach.  The ethics office subsequently found that the arrangement violated state laws banning nepotism.

However, ethics lawyers for the state are, the Hartford Courant writes, “recommending that the state ethics board take no action against Randy Edsall or UConn, and that Corey Edsall be kept in the $95,000-per-year job for this coming season — as long as the one-year pact is not renewed.”

From the Courant‘s report:

The ethics board recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if Corey Edsall were prohibited from coaching this year, the draft opinion states. It will be presented to the state’s citizen ethics advisory board at its July 20 meeting.

The opinion notes that it isn’t unusual across the county for sons to coach in their father’s major-college football programs, but states that Connecticut isn’t willing to overlook the nepotism clause in the state ethics code to allow that to happen in this instance.

That advisory board is expected to approve the recommendations at the July meeting.

Ex-Notre Dame DB Mykelti Williams not joining Syracuse after all

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

On National Signing Day this year, Mykelti Williams, a former Notre Dame defensive back, signed to continue his collegiate playing career with Syracuse after transferring in from the junior college ranks.  Five months later?  Never mind.

At the ACC Football Kickoff this week, ‘Cuse confirmed that Williams has not been admitted to the university.  No reason for the non-admittance was given by school officials.

As a result, Williams will not be playing for the Orange football team as previously planned.

It was confirmed in March of 2016 that Williams would be transferring from Notre Dame. No reason for the decision was given as, entering spring practice sessions a couple of weeks prior to moving on, the defensive back had been expected to compete for a starting job. At the very least, the Indiana native was expected to play a significant role in the Irish secondary.

Williams was a four-star member of the Irish’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 16 safety in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 237 player overall. He took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing at Iowa Western last season.

Should Williams end up at another FBS program, he’d have three years of eligibility remaining that he could use starting this year.

Alabama voted by media as favorite to win SEC

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

I didn’t see this one coming.  Talk about being blindsided.

One day after putting the wraps on its annual media days shindig, the SEC released the media’s picks for conference champion and predicted order of finish.  And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, the Alabama Crimson Tide, playoff participants in each of the first three years of the new system to determine a national champion, is the overwhelming favorite to claim yet another league championship.

‘Bama earned 217 points from the media when polled as to this year’s conference champ.  Next closest?  Auburn with 11, followed by Georgia’s six points and three each for Florida and LSU.  Showing that the media has a sense of humor and doesn’t take these preseason honors too seriously, even Vanderbilt was the recipient of a point.

Six times since 1992, the media has correctly picked the eventual champion in the preseason vote.  Two of those, though, came the last three years.

While ‘Bama was an overwhelming title choice, they weren’t a unanimous selection to win the West.  They did, however, reel in 225 first-place votes; Auburn (13), LSU (four) and Arkansas (one) were the only others to do so.

In the East Division, Georgia’s 138 first-place votes topped Florida’s 96.  South Carolina with five and Tennessee with three were the others to garner first-place votes in that division.

In addition to the predicted order of finish, the conference also released its Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams. Alabama had the most first-team All-SEC selections with 10, which is a new record for this particular preseason squad.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Derrius Guice (LSU) received the most votes amongst individual players.