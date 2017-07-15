Kentucky gets in on offering scholarship to middle schoolers in a big way

By now, the notion that a college football program is offering scholarships to kids in middle school is hardly enough to raise a few eyebrows. Sure, it’s weird and it may be time for the NCAA to look into establishing some sort of regulation on when scholarships can be extended. Until a change is made, however, giving a kid going into the eighth grade (or lower) after the summer is perfectly within the rules and therefore is fair game on the recruiting circuit.

With all of that in mind, take a look at the latest scholarship offer to a junior high player making waves today. Kentucky has extended a scholarship offer to Kiyaunta Goodwin of Louisville, Kentucky. He’ll be going into the eighth grade this fall, but you probably would not know it just by the looks of him. Goodwin is already a towering presence at 6′-6″ and 345 pounds. There are a number of college football programs that would like that kind of size on the roster today. Goodwin will keep them waiting a few more years.

Goodwin announced the reception of the scholarship offer via Twitter after attending a Kentucky football camp Friday.

Goodwin recently received Under Armour All-American honors, and the kid still has plenty of room for improvement. You have to love his emoji gloves he showed off earlier this year too. Kentucky getting in on the recruiting buzz now for the developing prospect is a fine strategy, considering the teams he rattled off as his favorites included his home town Louisville on top of a few national powers.

