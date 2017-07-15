Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kentucky gets in on offering scholarship to middle schoolers in a big way

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

By now, the notion that a college football program is offering scholarships to kids in middle school is hardly enough to raise a few eyebrows. Sure, it’s weird and it may be time for the NCAA to look into establishing some sort of regulation on when scholarships can be extended. Until a change is made, however, giving a kid going into the eighth grade (or lower) after the summer is perfectly within the rules and therefore is fair game on the recruiting circuit.

With all of that in mind, take a look at the latest scholarship offer to a junior high player making waves today. Kentucky has extended a scholarship offer to Kiyaunta Goodwin of Louisville, Kentucky. He’ll be going into the eighth grade this fall, but you probably would not know it just by the looks of him. Goodwin is already a towering presence at 6′-6″ and 345 pounds. There are a number of college football programs that would like that kind of size on the roster today. Goodwin will keep them waiting a few more years.

Goodwin announced the reception of the scholarship offer via Twitter after attending a Kentucky football camp Friday.

Goodwin recently received Under Armour All-American honors, and the kid still has plenty of room for improvement. You have to love his emoji gloves he showed off earlier this year too. Kentucky getting in on the recruiting buzz now for the developing prospect is a fine strategy, considering the teams he rattled off as his favorites included his home town Louisville on top of a few national powers.

Is 13 years old still too young to be receiving college scholarship offers?

Colorado adds JUCO CB transfer to Class of 2018 lineup

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

In need of some depth on the defensive side of the football, Colorado will add JUCO cornerback transfer Delrick Abrams, but not for another year. The Louisiana native announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on Twitter with an announcement video attached on Friday.

Abrams chose Colorado over offers from a handful of FBS programs, but the decision was believed to be down to either Colorado or Oklahoma State. Other programs that extended offers included Arizona State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Memphis, Southern Mississippi, UCLA, and West Virginia.

In 2016 at Independence Community College in Kansas, Abrams recorded 30 tackles and picked off three passes. According to Colorado Daily, Abrams will play one more season for the JUCO program before transferring to Colorado, where he will have three years to use two seasons of remaining eligibility.

Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones has surgery for major knee injury

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

One of Nebraska’s best players may have his season in some jeopardy due to a major knee injury.

Cornerback Chris Jones has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus in his left knee, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley has confirmed (according to Nebraska beat reporter Sean Callahan of Huskers Online). While a definitive timeline for his recovery has not been mapped out, the typical recovery time for such an injury typically falls anywhere between four and six months. If you do the math real quickly in your head, that means Jones may not return until sometime in November at the earliest if the timeline sticks. Missing six months would eliminate any possibility to play in a bowl game as well, in all likelihood.

That really is a tough blow for Nebraska. Jones was to be one of three returning starters with veteran experience in the Nebraska secondary, which is one of Nebraska’s deepest units on the team. While the safety positions will still be anchored by trusted players Aaron Williams and Joshua Kalu, the cornerback position is suddenly raw on experience. For a team transitioning to a 3-4 system, that could put some pressure on defensive coordinator Bob Diaco to make sure his linebackers are in their positions to cover as much space as accurately as they can.

Jones recorded 37 tackles last season, 33 of which were solo tackles. Jones also picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown and notched one sack.

Former Temple DE Josiah Bronson, brother of former Huskies RB, announces transfer to UW

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Former Temple defensive end Josiah Bronson is heading home to play for the Washington Huskies. Bronson, a native of Washington, announced his decision to transfer to the defending Pac-12 champions and College Football Playoff participant with a brief announcement on Twitter.

Bronson is the brother of former Washington running back Demitrius Bronson. Dimitrius played at Washington and later at Eastern Washington before spending two years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins as a practice squad player. He currently can be found in the world of professional wrestling under the ring name of Mr. Bronson in the WWE’s developmental organization, NXT.

Josiah Bronson has three years of eligibility remaining to use with Washington. His time at Temple never got a chance to take off. Bronson suffered a season-ending leg injury during a scrimmage in the preseason before the start of the 2015 season. Bronson did not record any stats for the Owls on their flight to an American Athletic Conference championship last season.

Troy Calhoun has the worst College Football Playoff expansion idea yet

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

There is nothing wrong with trying to think of ways for a sport or a product to improve. Sometimes that means spitballing ideas on a board just to see what sticks. Most of the time, those ideas thrown around will be complete garbage, such as Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun‘s idea to improve the College Football Playoff if/when it expands to an eight-team format.

Calhoun’s idea for the College Football Playoff is to expand to eight teams with each power conference champion receiving an automatic bid, two wild card slots and one guaranteed bid for the best Group of Five conference champion. If it were just that, Calhoun has my support as this is the exact outline I have advocated. But it is how Calhoun wants the Group of Five team to be selected for the guaranteed spot.

Calhoun wants a four-team playoff between Group of Five programs to determine the final College Football Playoff spot.

That, folks, is a horrible idea.

“I think it would, really, bring a wholeness that would be splendid for the spirit of college football,” Calhoun said, according to The Gazette.

No, stop it. Why should the Group of Five have to play additional games on top of their 12-13 game schedule that includes a conference championship game (the Sun Belt will begin playing a championship game in 2018), two more postseason games just to get into the College Football Playoff? That schedule would be brutal, not to mention the wear-and-tear on players playing for programs that lag behind the state-of-the-art facilities the power conference programs have.

Let’s take Navy, for example.

Let’s say the Midshipmen play for and win the AAC Championship. They then go on to play Army the following week in the annual Army-Navy Game. Immediately after that, I assume, they would have to play a semifinal Group of Five playoff game. Win that, and they play again the next week for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff. That leaves little recovery and prep time for their first College Football Playoff opponent, which likely has to be played the following week before the semifinals are played New Years weekend.

Navy may be the extreme scenario, but regardless of what team you use as an example, the overall result is the same. You can’t make cases to improve player safety and have a playoff just to get into a playoff.

I applaud your willingness to think outside the box, Troy Calhoun, but this plan still needs some major retooling.