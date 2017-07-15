Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nebraska cornerback Chris Jones has surgery for major knee injury

Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

One of Nebraska’s best players may have his season in some jeopardy due to a major knee injury.

Cornerback Chris Jones has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus in his left knee, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley has confirmed (according to Nebraska beat reporter Sean Callahan of Huskers Online). While a definitive timeline for his recovery has not been mapped out, the typical recovery time for such an injury typically falls anywhere between four and six months. If you do the math real quickly in your head, that means Jones may not return until sometime in November at the earliest if the timeline sticks. Missing six months would eliminate any possibility to play in a bowl game as well, in all likelihood.

That really is a tough blow for Nebraska. Jones was to be one of three returning starters with veteran experience in the Nebraska secondary, which is one of Nebraska’s deepest units on the team. While the safety positions will still be anchored by trusted players Aaron Williams and Joshua Kalu, the cornerback position is suddenly raw on experience. For a team transitioning to a 3-4 system, that could put some pressure on defensive coordinator Bob Diaco to make sure his linebackers are in their positions to cover as much space as accurately as they can.

Jones recorded 37 tackles last season, 33 of which were solo tackles. Jones also picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown and notched one sack.

Former Temple DE Josiah Bronson, brother of former Huskies RB, announces transfer to UW

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Former Temple defensive end Josiah Bronson is heading home to play for the Washington Huskies. Bronson, a native of Washington, announced his decision to transfer to the defending Pac-12 champions and College Football Playoff participant with a brief announcement on Twitter.

Bronson is the brother of former Washington running back Demitrius Bronson. Dimitrius played at Washington and later at Eastern Washington before spending two years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins as a practice squad player. He currently can be found in the world of professional wrestling under the ring name of Mr. Bronson in the WWE’s developmental organization, NXT.

Josiah Bronson has three years of eligibility remaining to use with Washington. His time at Temple never got a chance to take off. Bronson suffered a season-ending leg injury during a scrimmage in the preseason before the start of the 2015 season. Bronson did not record any stats for the Owls on their flight to an American Athletic Conference championship last season.

Troy Calhoun has the worst College Football Playoff expansion idea yet

AP Photo/Tony Ding
3 Comments
By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

There is nothing wrong with trying to think of ways for a sport or a product to improve. Sometimes that means spitballing ideas on a board just to see what sticks. Most of the time, those ideas thrown around will be complete garbage, such as Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun‘s idea to improve the College Football Playoff if/when it expands to an eight-team format.

Calhoun’s idea for the College Football Playoff is to expand to eight teams with each power conference champion receiving an automatic bid, two wild card slots and one guaranteed bid for the best Group of Five conference champion. If it were just that, Calhoun has my support as this is the exact outline I have advocated. But it is how Calhoun wants the Group of Five team to be selected for the guaranteed spot.

Calhoun wants a four-team playoff between Group of Five programs to determine the final College Football Playoff spot.

That, folks, is a horrible idea.

“I think it would, really, bring a wholeness that would be splendid for the spirit of college football,” Calhoun said, according to The Gazette.

No, stop it. Why should the Group of Five have to play additional games on top of their 12-13 game schedule that includes a conference championship game (the Sun Belt will begin playing a championship game in 2018), two more postseason games just to get into the College Football Playoff? That schedule would be brutal, not to mention the wear-and-tear on players playing for programs that lag behind the state-of-the-art facilities the power conference programs have.

Let’s take Navy, for example.

Let’s say the Midshipmen play for and win the AAC Championship. They then go on to play Army the following week in the annual Army-Navy Game. Immediately after that, I assume, they would have to play a semifinal Group of Five playoff game. Win that, and they play again the next week for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff. That leaves little recovery and prep time for their first College Football Playoff opponent, which likely has to be played the following week before the semifinals are played New Years weekend.

Navy may be the extreme scenario, but regardless of what team you use as an example, the overall result is the same. You can’t make cases to improve player safety and have a playoff just to get into a playoff.

I applaud your willingness to think outside the box, Troy Calhoun, but this plan still needs some major retooling.

ACC, SEC place most DBs on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

Another day, yet another watch list as the 2017 offseason barrels towards a merciful death.

This time around it’s the Jim Thorpe Award doing the honors, with the trophy given annually to the nation’s top defensive back releasing a watch list consisting of a mere 45 players from all 10 FBS conferences.  Headlining this year’s list are a pair of semifinalists from a year ago, Louisville’s Jaire Alexander and Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with seven players apiece selected, followed by the Pac-12’s six and five each for the Big Ten and Big 12.  Conference USA was next with four, while the AAC, MAC and Sun Belt had three and the Mountain West two.

Alabama, Florida State and Stanford were the only programs with two players each selected.

USC’s Adoree’ Jackson won the 2016 version of the Thorpe Award.  The other finalists for last year’s trophy were Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis and LSU’s Tre’Davious White.  All three of those players were selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

Oregon dismisses star WR Darren Carrington two weeks after DUII arrest

Getty Images
3 Comments
By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

Huge news has come out of Eugene just a couple of weeks before Willie Taggart kicks off his first summer camp at Oregon.

Late last month, Darren Carrington was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants.  At the time, the football program announced that the star wide receiver had been indefinitely suspended.

Two weeks later, Taggart made the jarring announcement Friday night that Carrington has been dismissed from the Ducks.

“I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The development involving the veteran serves as a huge blow to the Ducks’ passing attack.

The senior’s 606 yards receiving last year was tops on the team, while his five receiving touchdowns were tied for first.  His 43 catches were second on the team.

While this was Carrington’s first off-field issue under Taggart, the arrest continued a pattern of askew behavior away from the gridiron.

Carrington was ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff Championship loss to Ohio State a couple of years ago, was cited for open container in October 2015 and was accused of breaking a man’s arm in a Halloween incident last year.