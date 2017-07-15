AP Photo/Tony Ding

Troy Calhoun has the worst College Football Playoff expansion idea yet

By Kevin McGuireJul 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

There is nothing wrong with trying to think of ways for a sport or a product to improve. Sometimes that means spitballing ideas on a board just to see what sticks. Most of the time, those ideas thrown around will be complete garbage, such as Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun‘s idea to improve the College Football Playoff if/when it expands to an eight-team format.

Calhoun’s idea for the College Football Playoff is to expand to eight teams with each power conference champion receiving an automatic bid, two wild card slots and one guaranteed bid for the best Group of Five conference champion. If it were just that, Calhoun has my support as this is the exact outline I have advocated. But it is how Calhoun wants the Group of Five team to be selected for the guaranteed spot.

Calhoun wants a four-team playoff between Group of Five programs to determine the final College Football Playoff spot.

That, folks, is a horrible idea.

“I think it would, really, bring a wholeness that would be splendid for the spirit of college football,” Calhoun said, according to The Gazette.

No, stop it. Why should the Group of Five have to play additional games on top of their 12-13 game schedule that includes a conference championship game (the Sun Belt will begin playing a championship game in 2018), two more postseason games just to get into the College Football Playoff? That schedule would be brutal, not to mention the wear-and-tear on players playing for programs that lag behind the state-of-the-art facilities the power conference programs have.

Let’s take Navy, for example.

Let’s say the Midshipmen play for and win the AAC Championship. They then go on to play Army the following week in the annual Army-Navy Game. Immediately after that, I assume, they would have to play a semifinal Group of Five playoff game. Win that, and they play again the next week for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff. That leaves little recovery and prep time for their first College Football Playoff opponent, which likely has to be played the following week before the semifinals are played New Years weekend.

Navy may be the extreme scenario, but regardless of what team you use as an example, the overall result is the same. You can’t make cases to improve player safety and have a playoff just to get into a playoff.

I applaud your willingness to think outside the box, Troy Calhoun, but this plan still needs some major retooling.

ACC, SEC place most DBs on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

Another day, yet another watch list as the 2017 offseason barrels towards a merciful death.

This time around it’s the Jim Thorpe Award doing the honors, with the trophy given annually to the nation’s top defensive back releasing a watch list consisting of a mere 45 players from all 10 FBS conferences.  Headlining this year’s list are a pair of semifinalists from a year ago, Louisville’s Jaire Alexander and Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The ACC and SEC lead all conferences with seven players apiece selected, followed by the Pac-12’s six and five each for the Big Ten and Big 12.  Conference USA was next with four, while the AAC, MAC and Sun Belt had three and the Mountain West two.

Alabama, Florida State and Stanford were the only programs with two players each selected.

USC’s Adoree’ Jackson won the 2016 version of the Thorpe Award.  The other finalists for last year’s trophy were Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis and LSU’s Tre’Davious White.  All three of those players were selected in the 2017 NFL draft.

Oregon dismisses star WR Darren Carrington two weeks after DUII arrest

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

Huge news has come out of Eugene just a couple of weeks before Willie Taggart kicks off his first summer camp at Oregon.

Late last month, Darren Carrington was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants.  At the time, the football program announced that the star wide receiver had been indefinitely suspended.

Two weeks later, Taggart made the jarring announcement Friday night that Carrington has been dismissed from the Ducks.

“I have visited with Darren Carrington and informed him that he is no longer a member of our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The development involving the veteran serves as a huge blow to the Ducks’ passing attack.

The senior’s 606 yards receiving last year was tops on the team, while his five receiving touchdowns were tied for first.  His 43 catches were second on the team.

While this was Carrington’s first off-field issue under Taggart, the arrest continued a pattern of askew behavior away from the gridiron.

Carrington was ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff Championship loss to Ohio State a couple of years ago, was cited for open container in October 2015 and was accused of breaking a man’s arm in a Halloween incident last year.

Ex-Ohio State WR Torrance Gibson on the move again, leaves Cincinnati for Mississippi JUCO

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

Torrance Gibson‘s winding collegiate journey that began in Columbus and moved on top the Queen City will now continue in Mississippi.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced in a press release Thursday that Gibson has reported to summer school and will play football this fall for the junior college.  According to the JUCO, “the school’s academic support staff has him on track to graduate in December,” which would presumably lead to Gibson to again returning to the FBS level.

“I just want to win,” the player said in a statement. “I want to learn. It’s a chance for a brand new start, to start from the bottom.”

Back in August of last year, Ohio State announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer vehemently disagreed.  In December, even as Gibson initially signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the Buckeyes head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.

Instead, after a short stint at Cincinnati State instead of MGCCC, with whom he signed in December, Gibson was officially introduced as part of Cincinnati’s 2017 recruiting class in February.  While Gibson enrolled in classes at UC in May, he ultimately decided that, instead of sitting out the 2017 season with the Bearcats, he’d move down to the JUCO level and play this year.  Should he move back to the FBS yet again, he would have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver.  MGCCC’s release has Gibson listed as a quarterback, the position head coach Luke Fickell was going to move him back to at UC.

Ohio State responds to suit filed by Chris Spielman against the university

By John TaylorJul 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Chris Spielman was one of the greatest players to ever pull on an Ohio State uniform. Now, he’s at odds with at least one arm of his alma mater.

The Associated Press is reporting that the former Buckeyes linebacker filed an antitrust lawsuit in a Columbus federal court on what was described as the behalf of former and current OSU football players.  Named in the suit are OSU and IMG, with Honda and Nike being named as co-conspirators.

At issue is the university’s marketing arm using the likenesses of Spielman and others on banners that have corporate logos slapped on them.  From the AP:

The complaint targets Ohio State marketing programs and contracts that promote the university using likenesses of athletes, including a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.

In addition to Spielman, some of the other Ohio State greats whose pictures appear on those banners include running back Archie Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975; lineman Jim Stillwagon, who played on the 1968 national championship team; and Mike Doss, a safety who played on the 2002 national championship team.

All are among the athletes Spielman is suing on behalf of, said Brian Duncan, a Columbus attorney who represents Spielman.

“My concern is about the exploitation of all former players across this nation who do not have the platform to stand up for themselves while universities and corporations benefit financially by selling their name and likenesses without their individual consent,” Spielman said in a statement to the AP.

The former Buckeye great expounded on his feelings in a subsequent radio interview.

Spielman is seeking above $75,000 in the suit, with any money he receives being donated back to the university for the benefit of student-athletes.  The two sides had previously attempted to work out a deal prior to the filing.

In a statement, OSU athletic director Gene Smith responded, somewhat, to the lawsuit.

“We immensely value our relationships with all of our former student athletes,” Smith stated. “Ohio State is aware of the lawsuit that Chris Spielman has filed, and we are in the process of reviewing it.”