Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs Jr. arrested over the weekend, charged with resisting law enforcement

Making headlines in August usually means a player is having a breakout fall camp. Making headlines in July is not often viewed in the same positive vein.
Such is certainly the case in Bloomington as wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. was arrested on Saturday night and charged with misdemeanors in two separate incidents, including resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Cobbs was booked into jail around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and released around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The refusal to identify charge came first, with the resisting law enforcement charge coming in a second incident around noon the day after.
“Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of redshirt junior Simmie Cobbs Jr.,” the school told. the paper in a statement. “We will continue to gather facts, monitor the legal process and take action as the evolving situation warrants.”
Cobbs had a breakout 2015 campaign for the Hoosiers, catching 60 passes for 1,035 yards. He injured his ankle last season and took a medical redshirt but was expected to play a big role in the team’s passing attack in 2017.
HBO, for some reason, is making a movie about disgraced former Penn State coach Joe Paterno and the Jerry Sandusky scandal that led to his (and many others) downfall in State College.
While it remains to be seen how many folks want to watch a movie about the worst scandal in college athletics, the cable channel is nevertheless bringing a lot of big names into the project (which is in production at the moment). Perhaps the most notable name attached is that of Oscar and Emmy winner Al Pacino, who is set to play the role of Paterno and saw the first images released of him as the PSU coach.
Here’s the photo via industry trade Deadline Hollywood.
Not exactly what Paterno looked like but close enough. Few details have emerged over the content of the film itself so it remains to be seen what parts of the Sandusky scandal itself are covered.
It’s a time for change in many college football programs and perhaps nobody in the Pac-12 is going through more of that than UCLA. The Bruins will enter 2017 with a very different coaching staff under Jim Mora as they look to rebound from a 4-8 season and are moving into a much-needed football facility on campus in a few weeks as well.
The biggest change though? That just might be on the team’s actual shoulders as the longtime Adidas school has changed apparel providers to Under Armour as part of a record-setting $280 million deal. On Friday, the two teamed up to unveil the latest UCLA football uniforms for this year in a look that is both clean and a nod to the school’s historical look by revealing some slick powder blues and home whites.
It’s pretty normal noways to have a few current players help show off the uniforms as part of the unveil but one of the promotional photos the school sent out did seem to stand out a bit. That would be junior quarterback Josh Rosen.
One can’t be too surprised to see Rosen involved in the marketing of the uniforms considering he’s the biggest name on the team and a potential first-round draft pick next year for the school. What is a bit interesting though is that the signal-caller very publicly critiqued the massive deal with Under Armour back when it was announced, noting that he and his fellow players wouldn’t see a dime because ‘we’re still amateurs though … gotta love non-profits.’
The outspoken Rosen swirled up plenty of debate after posting that on social media but seems to have cooled off on commenting about amateurism in the NCAA and turned into a willing model for the Bruins’ new look. Mora has previously said that he’s told his star player to be a little smarter with some of his actions and it seems playing the game off the field in order to play the game on it is now a part of the kid’s repertoire.
Last week marked the first time since 2005 that former LSU head coach Les Miles was not at SEC Media Days and the ol’ Mad Hatter’s annual diatribes on the Tigers were certainly missed by many around the league.
Nearly one year after getting let go from the program though, it remains to be seen when exactly we’ll be able to catch the 63-year-old next. Miles was reportedly involved in coaching searches from Purdue to Houston to Western Michigan in the offseason and later did some television work for ESPN. While a broadcasting career has long been assumed as the next step for the coach, it appears he still has the itch to coach before moving to the booth.
“I’m really trying to convince him to do media now,” Miles’ daughter, Smacker, told TIDE 102.9’s “The Suttles Approach” last week. “I would really love to work with him, but I think he still really wants to coach.
“I’m excited for him and patiently waiting for what the next step will be.”
The younger Miles, a former swimmer at Texas who is starting a media career herself, was long the subject of updates from her dad when he took the podium down in Hoover. Given that the 2017 season is just around the corner, it looks as though joining his daughter in the media is the elder Miles’ best bet for remaining in college football in some fashion this year.
Based on those comments last week though, it seems the ex-LSU coach would have to be looking for a one-year television deal before jumping back into the coaching ranks in 2018.
The 2013 BCS National Championship was a meeting of college football heavyweights as Alabama and Notre Dame squared off for the seventh time in the schools’ illustrious history. The game itself turned out to be anything but interesting after kickoff though as the Crimson Tide ran right over the Irish on their way to a 42-14 bludgeoning and complete a run as back-to-back national champions.
While many Notre Dame fans would love to forget that night in South Florida, a rematch could be in store for the two programs down the road in the regular season. In a wide-ranging interview with the Indianapolis Star, Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick discussed a multitude of issues surrounding the football program and specifically addressed scheduling philosophy. The team recently added several SEC teams like Arkansas to their future schedules and it appears a rematch with the Tide could also be in the cards as well.
“Alabama is one of those opponents we would love to play. I hope we do get that done,” said Swarbrick. “It was interesting to see the list of teams we’ve never played (from the SEC, which include Mississippi State, Auburn and Kentucky). I frankly didn’t know it. I have a great relationship with the Auburn athletic director (Jay Jacobs), and I’d love to figure out how to do that. There’s something to be said for ticking off everyone on that list until you can say you’ve done it over the history of this program.”
The Fighting Irish are no stranger to going South as they’re scheduled to play an SEC school in each of the next four years. Alabama recently hired a new athletic director in Greg Byrne and it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see the two AD’s find time to schedule a game or two considering how many high-profile matchups are already on the docket for both sides.
Either way, given how scheduled out things already are for Notre Dame and Alabama, any such meeting would surely be several years into the future. That should give Irish fans plenty of time to erase that national championship game from their memory.