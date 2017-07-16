Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs Jr. arrested over the weekend, charged with resisting law enforcement

It’s a time for change in many college football programs and perhaps nobody in the Pac-12 is going through more of that than UCLA. The Bruins will enter 2017 with a very different coaching staff under Jim Mora as they look to rebound from a 4-8 season and are moving into a much-needed football facility on campus in a few weeks as well.

The biggest change though? That just might be on the team’s actual shoulders as the longtime Adidas school has changed apparel providers to Under Armour as part of a record-setting $280 million deal. On Friday, the two teamed up to unveil the latest UCLA football uniforms for this year in a look that is both clean and a nod to the school’s historical look by revealing some slick powder blues and home whites.

It’s pretty normal noways to have a few current players help show off the uniforms as part of the unveil but one of the promotional photos the school sent out did seem to stand out a bit. That would be junior quarterback Josh Rosen.

One can’t be too surprised to see Rosen involved in the marketing of the uniforms considering he’s the biggest name on the team and a potential first-round draft pick next year for the school. What is a bit interesting though is that the signal-caller very publicly critiqued the massive deal with Under Armour back when it was announced, noting that he and his fellow players wouldn’t see a dime because ‘we’re still amateurs though … gotta love non-profits.’

The outspoken Rosen swirled up plenty of debate after posting that on social media but seems to have cooled off on commenting about amateurism in the NCAA and turned into a willing model for the Bruins’ new look. Mora has previously said that he’s told his star player to be a little smarter with some of his actions and it seems playing the game off the field in order to play the game on it is now a part of the kid’s repertoire.