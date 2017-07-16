Les Miles’ daughter is trying to convince him to be a broadcaster but Mad Hatter still wants to coach

Last week marked the first time since 2005 that former LSU head coach Les Miles was not at SEC Media Days and the ol’ Mad Hatter’s annual diatribes on the Tigers were certainly missed by many around the league.

Nearly one year after getting let go from the program though, it remains to be seen when exactly we’ll be able to catch the 63-year-old next. Miles was reportedly involved in coaching searches from Purdue to Houston to Western Michigan in the offseason and later did some television work for ESPN. While a broadcasting career has long been assumed as the next step for the coach, it appears he still has the itch to coach before moving to the booth.

“I’m really trying to convince him to do media now,” Miles’ daughter, Smacker, told TIDE 102.9’s “The Suttles Approach” last week. “I would really love to work with him, but I think he still really wants to coach.

“I’m excited for him and patiently waiting for what the next step will be.”

The younger Miles, a former swimmer at Texas who is starting a media career herself, was long the subject of updates from her dad when he took the podium down in Hoover. Given that the 2017 season is just around the corner, it looks as though joining his daughter in the media is the elder Miles’ best bet for remaining in college football in some fashion this year.

Based on those comments last week though, it seems the ex-LSU coach would have to be looking for a one-year television deal before jumping back into the coaching ranks in 2018.