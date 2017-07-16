Title game rematch? Notre Dame AD “would love to play” Alabama

The 2013 BCS National Championship was a meeting of college football heavyweights as Alabama and Notre Dame squared off for the seventh time in the schools’ illustrious history. The game itself turned out to be anything but interesting after kickoff though as the Crimson Tide ran right over the Irish on their way to a 42-14 bludgeoning and complete a run as back-to-back national champions.
“Alabama is one of those opponents we would love to play. I hope we do get that done,” said Swarbrick. “It was interesting to see the list of teams we’ve never played (from the SEC, which include Mississippi State, Auburn and Kentucky). I frankly didn’t know it. I have a great relationship with the Auburn athletic director (Jay Jacobs), and I’d love to figure out how to do that. There’s something to be said for ticking off everyone on that list until you can say you’ve done it over the history of this program.”
The Fighting Irish are no stranger to going South as they’re scheduled to play an SEC school in each of the next four years. Alabama recently hired a new athletic director in Greg Byrne and it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see the two AD’s find time to schedule a game or two considering how many high-profile matchups are already on the docket for both sides.
Either way, given how scheduled out things already are for Notre Dame and Alabama, any such meeting would surely be several years into the future. That should give Irish fans plenty of time to erase that national championship game from their memory.
Les Miles’ daughter is trying to convince him to be a broadcaster but Mad Hatter still wants to coach
Last week marked the first time since 2005 that former LSU head coach Les Miles was not at SEC Media Days and the ol’ Mad Hatter’s annual diatribes on the Tigers were certainly missed by many around the league.
Nearly one year after getting let go from the program though, it remains to be seen when exactly we’ll be able to catch the 63-year-old next. Miles was reportedly involved in coaching searches from Purdueto Houstonto Western Michigan in the offseason and later did some television work for ESPN. While a broadcasting career has long been assumed as the next step for the coach, it appears he still has the itch to coach before moving to the booth.
“I’m really trying to convince him to do media now,” Miles’ daughter, Smacker, told TIDE 102.9’s “The Suttles Approach” last week. “I would really love to work with him, but I think he still really wants to coach.
“I’m excited for him and patiently waiting for what the next step will be.”
The younger Miles, a former swimmer at Texas who is starting a media career herself, was long the subject of updates from her dad when he took the podium down in Hoover. Given that the 2017 season is just around the corner, it looks as though joining his daughter in the media is the elder Miles’ best bet for remaining in college football in some fashion this year.
Based on those comments last week though, it seems the ex-LSU coach would have to be looking for a one-year television deal before jumping back into the coaching ranks in 2018.
Colorado adds JUCO CB transfer to Class of 2018 lineup
In need of some depth on the defensive side of the football, Colorado will add JUCO cornerback transfer Delrick Abrams, but not for another year. The Louisiana native announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on Twitter with an announcement video attached on Friday.
Abrams chose Colorado over offers from a handful of FBS programs, but the decision was believed to be down to either Colorado or Oklahoma State. Other programs that extended offers included Arizona State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Memphis, Southern Mississippi, UCLA, and West Virginia.
By now, the notion that a college football program is offering scholarships to kids in middle school is hardly enough to raise a few eyebrows. Sure, it’s weird and it may be time for the NCAA to look into establishing some sort of regulation on when scholarships can be extended. Until a change is made, however, giving a kid going into the eighth grade (or lower) after the summer is perfectly within the rules and therefore is fair game on the recruiting circuit.
With all of that in mind, take a look at the latest scholarship offer to a junior high player making waves today. Kentucky has extended a scholarship offer to Kiyaunta Goodwin of Louisville, Kentucky. He’ll be going into the eighth grade this fall, but you probably would not know it just by the looks of him. Goodwin is already a towering presence at 6′-6″ and 345 pounds. There are a number of college football programs that would like that kind of size on the roster today. Goodwin will keep them waiting a few more years.
Goodwin announced the reception of the scholarship offer via Twitter after attending a Kentucky football camp Friday.
Goodwin recently received Under Armour All-American honors, and the kid still has plenty of room for improvement. You have to love his emoji gloves he showed off earlier this year too. Kentucky getting in on the recruiting buzz now for the developing prospect is a fine strategy, considering the teams he rattled off as his favorites included his home town Louisville on top of a few national powers.
Is 13 years old still too young to be receiving college scholarship offers? Share your thoughts about this in the comment section below.
One of Nebraska’s best players may have his season in some jeopardy due to a major knee injury.
Cornerback Chris Jones has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus in his left knee, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley has confirmed (according to Nebraska beat reporter Sean Callahan of Huskers Online). While a definitive timeline for his recovery has not been mapped out, the typical recovery time for such an injury typically falls anywhere between four and six months. If you do the math real quickly in your head, that means Jones may not return until sometime in November at the earliest if the timeline sticks. Missing six months would eliminate any possibility to play in a bowl game as well, in all likelihood.
That really is a tough blow for Nebraska. Jones was to be one of three returning starters with veteran experience in the Nebraska secondary, which is one of Nebraska’s deepest units on the team. While the safety positions will still be anchored by trusted players Aaron Williams and Joshua Kalu, the cornerback position is suddenly raw on experience. For a team transitioning to a 3-4 system, that could put some pressure on defensive coordinator Bob Diaco to make sure his linebackers are in their positions to cover as much space as accurately as they can.
Jones recorded 37 tackles last season, 33 of which were solo tackles. Jones also picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown and notched one sack.