ACC preseason poll predicts FSU will beat Miami for ACC title

The Miami Hurricanes are set to embark on their 14th season as a member of the ACC since moving over from the old Big East. The Hurricanes were brought in to the ACC to help give the football product a boost, but Miami has yet to play for an ACC championship. Could that drought end this season?
Miami was chosen as the ACC’s Coastal Division favorite by the preseason poll at ACC media days. The Hurricanes edged out defending Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech for the top preseason spot in the division. With Mark Richt gearing up for his second season on the job at Miami, the expectations continue to rise as he tries to emulate some of the success he had at Georgia in the SEC. Considering the ACC’s Coastal Division tends to be a division up for grabs the last few years, why not Miami this season?
In the Atlantic Division, the preseason poll is heavy on Florida State, with defending ACC and national champion Clemson coming in second place behind the Seminoles. Florida State is being hyped as a top playoff contender for the 2017 season, and the preseason poll out of the ACC seems to support that thought pretty well. Florida State will open the season with a bang against Alabama in Atlanta. If all goes according to plan, it could end up being a preview of a future playoff or national championship game this season.
Louisville quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson was chosen as the preseason ACC player of the year, easily outpacing the next man in line, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois.
ACC Championship
- Florida State – 118
- Clemson – 35
- Louisville – 7
- (tie) Virginia Tech – 3
(tie)Miami – 3
- Duke – 1
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
- Florida State (121) – 1,108
- Clemson (37) – 1,007
- Louisville (9) – 843
- NC State – 658
- Wake Forest – 415
- Syracuse – 362
- Boston College – 283
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
- Miami (103) – 1,065
- Virginia Tech (40) – 932
- Georgia Tech (9) – 708
- Pitt (7) – 673
- North Carolina (4) – 606
- Duke (4) -473
- Virginia -219
ACC Player of the Year
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville – 113
- Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State – 23
- Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 11
- Harold Landry, DE, Boston College – 8
- Jaylen Samuels, AP, NC State – 7
- Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 2
- (tie) Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami – 1
(tie) Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami – 1
(tie) Daniel Jones, QB, Duke – 1
Making headlines in August usually means a player is having a breakout fall camp. Making headlines in July is not often viewed in the same positive vein.
Such is certainly the case in Bloomington as wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. was arrested on Saturday night and charged with misdemeanors in two separate incidents, including resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify.
The Indianapolis Star reports that Cobbs was booked into jail around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and released around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The refusal to identify charge came first, with the resisting law enforcement charge coming in a second incident around noon the day after.
“Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of redshirt junior Simmie Cobbs Jr.,” the school told. the paper in a statement. “We will continue to gather facts, monitor the legal process and take action as the evolving situation warrants.”
Cobbs had a breakout 2015 campaign for the Hoosiers, catching 60 passes for 1,035 yards. He injured his ankle last season and took a medical redshirt but was expected to play a big role in the team’s passing attack in 2017.
HBO, for some reason, is making a movie about disgraced former Penn State coach Joe Paterno and the Jerry Sandusky scandal that led to his (and many others) downfall in State College.
While it remains to be seen how many folks want to watch a movie about the worst scandal in college athletics, the cable channel is nevertheless bringing a lot of big names into the project (which is in production at the moment). Perhaps the most notable name attached is that of Oscar and Emmy winner Al Pacino, who is set to play the role of Paterno and saw the first images released of him as the PSU coach.
Here’s the photo via industry trade Deadline Hollywood.
Not exactly what Paterno looked like but close enough. Few details have emerged over the content of the film itself so it remains to be seen what parts of the Sandusky scandal itself are covered.
It’s a time for change in many college football programs and perhaps nobody in the Pac-12 is going through more of that than UCLA. The Bruins will enter 2017 with a very different coaching staff under Jim Mora as they look to rebound from a 4-8 season and are moving into a much-needed football facility on campus in a few weeks as well.
The biggest change though? That just might be on the team’s actual shoulders as the longtime Adidas school has changed apparel providers to Under Armour as part of a record-setting $280 million deal. On Friday, the two teamed up to unveil the latest UCLA football uniforms for this year in a look that is both clean and a nod to the school’s historical look by revealing some slick powder blues and home whites.
It’s pretty normal noways to have a few current players help show off the uniforms as part of the unveil but one of the promotional photos the school sent out did seem to stand out a bit. That would be junior quarterback Josh Rosen.
One can’t be too surprised to see Rosen involved in the marketing of the uniforms considering he’s the biggest name on the team and a potential first-round draft pick next year for the school. What is a bit interesting though is that the signal-caller very publicly critiqued the massive deal with Under Armour back when it was announced, noting that he and his fellow players wouldn’t see a dime because ‘we’re still amateurs though … gotta love non-profits.’
The outspoken Rosen swirled up plenty of debate after posting that on social media but seems to have cooled off on commenting about amateurism in the NCAA and turned into a willing model for the Bruins’ new look. Mora has previously said that he’s told his star player to be a little smarter with some of his actions and it seems playing the game off the field in order to play the game on it is now a part of the kid’s repertoire.
Last week marked the first time since 2005 that former LSU head coach Les Miles was not at SEC Media Days and the ol’ Mad Hatter’s annual diatribes on the Tigers were certainly missed by many around the league.
Nearly one year after getting let go from the program though, it remains to be seen when exactly we’ll be able to catch the 63-year-old next. Miles was reportedly involved in coaching searches from Purdue to Houston to Western Michigan in the offseason and later did some television work for ESPN. While a broadcasting career has long been assumed as the next step for the coach, it appears he still has the itch to coach before moving to the booth.
“I’m really trying to convince him to do media now,” Miles’ daughter, Smacker, told TIDE 102.9’s “The Suttles Approach” last week. “I would really love to work with him, but I think he still really wants to coach.
“I’m excited for him and patiently waiting for what the next step will be.”
The younger Miles, a former swimmer at Texas who is starting a media career herself, was long the subject of updates from her dad when he took the podium down in Hoover. Given that the 2017 season is just around the corner, it looks as though joining his daughter in the media is the elder Miles’ best bet for remaining in college football in some fashion this year.
Based on those comments last week though, it seems the ex-LSU coach would have to be looking for a one-year television deal before jumping back into the coaching ranks in 2018.