Florida WR Antonio Callaway pleads no contest to drug charge

By Kevin McGuireJul 17, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway had charges for marijuana possession dropped after he decided to plead no contest to a drug paraphernalia possession misdemeanor. The no contest plea was part of an agreement Callaway made with the state attorney, which is said to be routine in incidents like the one Callaway was involved.

In May, Callaway was cited for possession of seven grams of marijuana in his pants and another 5.4 grams located in a vehicle Callaway was a passenger in. In June, the state attorney confirmed he had offered Callaway a plea deal, where Callaway could plead guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and then have the possession charges dropped entirely. The attorney denied making the plea deal because Callaway is a football player at Florida and insisted the plea deal is common for charges involving such a small amount of marijuana.

Callaway will likely be fined and/or sentenced to some community service, but that will be determined at a later point in time. Callaway was fined $301.

What remains to be seen now is how Callaway will be handled within the Florida program. A suspension of some sort would be expected for such an offseason incident, but for how long? It is worth noting Florida opens the season with a big neutral site game against Michigan instead of staying home to play a cupcake opponent in the opener.

Gary Patterson says Texas schools should be embarrased for not having a top 25 team

By Kevin McGuireJul 17, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

At the end of the 2016 season, not one team from the state of Texas could be found in the final AP poll, the coaches poll or the final College Football Playoff ranking. That is an embarrassment to the entire state of Texas, according to TCU head coach Gary Patterson.

As he spoke to the media at Big 12 media days from the luxurious training home of the Dallas Cowboys, Patterson dove into why the state of Texas has been lagging behind the competition in college football. While noting the changing recruiting landscape that has developed since Texas A&M’s departure from the Big 12 to the SEC, Patterson said all of the schools in the state of Texas should feel embarrassed about the current situation on the field.

“I think A&M going to the SEC hurt us a little bit because you have that common factor,” Patterson explained after suggesting the internet has had an impact on how recruiting process unfolds now as well. “I think the Big 12’s learning it’s helping us because we’re now leaving the state to be able to get kids to come into the state. But we should be embarrassed we don’t have a team in the top 25. There’s a lot of good football players, even that come to our schools, that can play and play at a high level, and we need to play better. It’s simple as that.”

Patterson is not off on this thought process. Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC certainly impacted how recruiting goes down. The doors to the state of Texas had always been open to SEC schools, but now recruits are seeing more and more interest from the SEC as a result of the Aggies moving to a conference in a new region, and one that has been quite successful over the years while the Big 12 as a whole has trended downward. At the same time, it has become increasingly important for schools from Texas to take advantage of the new recruiting opportunities presented to them by Texas A&M opening the doors to the southeast and along the east coast. The success rate just has not been there for those schools to capitalize on it, and more recruits from Texas are opting to going elsewhere. This even happens within the Big 12, where Oklahoma can pluck some top talent out of the state of Texas as well.

The future does look to be an interesting one with new coaches coming in with the intent on taking back some of that in-state swagger. Tom Herman at Texas and Matt Rhule at Baylor have their work cut out for them, but each come to their new programs with some decent experience in handling the projects in front of them from their former gigs. And one should never cast doubt on Patterson, who has been around long enough to understand what it takes to adapt and win.

Helmet sticker to Land Grant Gauntlet for the transcribed quote.

Butkus Award watch list led by SEC’s 11 players with Pac-12, ACC, Big Ten close behind

By Kevin McGuireJul 17, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

Award watch season in college football continues to be in midseason form with the Butkus Award watch list being revealed on Monday. A total of 11 players from the SEC were included in the preseason watch list for the award for best linebacker.

The Pac-12 had 10 players included on the watch list, and the ACC and Big Ten each landed nine players on the list. The Big 12 managed to get just two linebackers named to the watch list, which was one fewer than the total number of FCS linebackers appearing on the list.

Alabama’s Reuben Foster was named the 2016 Butkus Award winner, making him the third Alabama linebacker to win the award since 2009 (Rolando McClain in 2009, C.J. Mosley in 2013). As it just so happens, the 2016 high school Butkus Award winner was IMG Academy’s Dylan Moses, who is now at Alabama. Alabama has two players on this year’s collegiate watch list (Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion).

This year’s watch list includes one returning finalist from the 2016 award (Iowa’s Josey Jewell) and five additional semi-finalists (Ohio State’s Jerome Baker, Texas’ Malik Jefferson, Virginia’s Micah Kiser, Washington’s Azeem Victor, and Wisconsin’s Jack Cichy).

2017 Butkus Award Watch List

ACC preseason poll predicts FSU will beat Miami for ACC title

By Kevin McGuireJul 17, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The Miami Hurricanes are set to embark on their 14th season as a member of the ACC since moving over from the old Big East. The Hurricanes were brought in to the ACC to help give the football product a boost, but Miami has yet to play for an ACC championship. Could that drought end this season?

Miami was chosen as the ACC’s Coastal Division favorite by the preseason poll at ACC media days. The Hurricanes edged out defending Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech for the top preseason spot in the division. With Mark Richt gearing up for his second season on the job at Miami, the expectations continue to rise as he tries to emulate some of the success he had at Georgia in the SEC. Considering the ACC’s Coastal Division tends to be a division up for grabs the last few years, why not Miami this season?

In the Atlantic Division, the preseason poll is heavy on Florida State, with defending ACC and national champion Clemson coming in second place behind the Seminoles. Florida State is being hyped as a top playoff contender for the 2017 season, and the preseason poll out of the ACC seems to support that thought pretty well. Florida State will open the season with a bang against Alabama in Atlanta. If all goes according to plan, it could end up being a preview of a future playoff or national championship game this season.

Louisville quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson was chosen as the preseason ACC player of the year, easily outpacing the next man in line, Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois.

Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs Jr. arrested over the weekend, charged with resisting law enforcement

By Bryan FischerJul 16, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Making headlines in August usually means a player is having a breakout fall camp. Making headlines in July is not often viewed in the same positive vein.

Such is certainly the case in Bloomington as wide receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. was arrested on Saturday night and charged with misdemeanors in two separate incidents, including resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Cobbs was booked into jail around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday and released around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The refusal to identify charge came first, with the resisting law enforcement charge coming in a second incident around noon the day after.

“Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of redshirt junior Simmie Cobbs Jr.,” the school told. the paper in a statement. “We will continue to gather facts, monitor the legal process and take action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Cobbs had a breakout 2015 campaign for the Hoosiers, catching  60 passes for 1,035 yards. He injured his ankle last season and took a medical redshirt but was expected to play a big role in the team’s passing attack in 2017.