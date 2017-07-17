WATCH: Reporter demands answers from Kliff Kingsbury on why Texas Tech’s defense isn’t better

Every media day press conference is generally the same. The head coach in question will filibuster as long as possible off the top, talking at length about how much he likes this year’s team, and then receive questions that allow him to talk about how much he likes this year’s team.
Kliff Kingsbury‘s turn at the podium didn’t go like that.
Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, the Texas Tech head coach declined to make an opening statement except to crack about the selection of Justin Bieber as his walk-up song. He received 10 questions, and five of them were about how bad Texas Tech’s defense was, and about how that bad defense affects his recruiting and his job security.
This exchange epitomized the entire session.
And, sure, there’s a bit of “well, what do you expect people to ask about?” at play here. Texas Tech finished last season dead last in yards and points allowed. There’s no hiding from those numbers, and Kingsbury didn’t attempt to. Hence the lack of opening statement — “Let’s just get this over with.”
But David Beaty received question after question about how Kansas is on a supposed upswing — and Texas Tech won three more games than the Jayhawks last year and are picked ahead of them to enter this year.
But so much in life, so much about college football, is about perception, and if Texas Tech is as bad defensively in 2017 as the Red Raiders were in ’16, Kingsbury probably won’t be around to answer our favorite reporter’s questions in 2018. And both of them know it.