Former Oregon WR Darren Carrington says he’s ‘disappointed’ in dismissal

It’s not often a team dismisses one of its top returning play-makers just weeks before fall camp, but Darren Carrington kind of forced Oregon’s hand. The rising senior was arrested for DUII on July 1 and dismissed by the team close to two weeks later.
It was far from his first run in with the law in Eugene. He was ruled ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff championship game loss to Ohio State, cited for open container in October of 2015 and accused of breaking a man’s arm in a fight last Halloween.
In a statement on his behalf to The Oregonian, Carrington’s family said he was disappointed in the dismissal but believes this is not the end of his football career.
“Darren is definitely disappointed, as are we (his family). Firstly, Darren is a leader and has grown immensely over the course of his four years at Oregon. So with that, it is truly an unfortunate situation especially witnessing the work ethic and dedication he has put forth with his training. Darren has worked extremely hard to put himself in position to have a great season, this was his year! Secondly, with having another year of eligibility, his plan was to finish his collegiate years as a Duck along with all his teammates, and he was honored and looking forward to being under the coaching of Willie Taggart. Lastly, no one can be blamed for his actions, but himself! Without question, he has acknowledged that and has taken full responsibility for his actions.
“His faith is what keeps him optimistic, with hopes that another school will give him an opportunity to make the next chapter in his life the best one yet; both on and off the field.”
In 43 receptions last season, Carrington led Oregon with 606 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor launched his campaign for Heisman late last month. The Pokes included him among their player representatives at Big 12 media days on Tuesday, where he took his joke(?) to another level.
Inspired, no doubt, by his coach’s choice in hairstyle and subsequent media attention — Mike Gundy said Tuesday his mullet was worth millions of dollars for Oklahoma State in free media exposure — Sinor has also grown an exquisite handlebar mustache.
Oh! And he also has a website.
For the record, Sinor finished 32nd nationally last season with a 42.77-yard average on 56 punts. But that just makes the entire campaign that much funnier.
Bill Snyder made his first statement at Big 12 media days simply by showing up.
The Kansas State head coach has spent his offseason battling throat cancer. He originally planned to coach through the treatment but had to take a leave of absence in the spring before returning ahead of the spring game.
That is behind him now, though, and Snyder said Tuesday that he is back in the saddle.
“Well, I’m doing fine,” he said. “I mean, the recovery is ongoing, quite obviously, but I’m doing fine, getting around fine. Don’t have any issues right now other than trying to prepare for the season. That’s always an ongoing issue. That’s 365 a year.”
Snyder, who turns 78 in October, will coach his 26th Kansas State season this fall.
The Wildcats are picked to finish third in the Big 12 after a season in which they went 9-4, including a close that saw K-State win five of its final six games.
Big Ten media days are next week, and James Franklin may strut in like he’s Vince McMahon walking into a wrestling ring.
The Nittany Lions are not only the defending Big Ten champions and a preseason top-10 shoe-in with one of the most productive backfield tandems in quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley returning to Happy Valley. Penn State has also been on a recruiting tear this week.
Penn State landed Isheem Young, a 4-star defensive back out of Philadelphia, on Tuesday. Here’s how he committed.
In addition to Young, Penn State has also nabbed pledges from 4-star defensive end Judge Culpepper, 3-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts, 3-star quarterback Will Levis, 4-star wide receiver Daniel George and 2-star kicker Jake Pinegar.
Those commitments give Penn State 20 for its 2018 class, good enough for third nationally in the Rivals rankings.
That’s reason enough for a mid-summer pool party if you ask me.
LSU safety John Battle received some good news from the NCAA recently. The 2017 season no longer has to be his final year of eligibility.
According to a report from The Advocate, the LSU safety received a fifth year of eligibility from the NCAA, which means he will be a redshirt junior this fall rather than a senior. This allows him to return for another year in 2018 if he chooses to do so. The NCAA decided to give Battle an extra year of eligibility to make up for a lost 2014 season that ended quickly with an injury in a game against an FCS opponent (Sam Houston State) in 2014.
Having Battle back on the depth chart for another potential season is an obvious boost for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, as it gives one more veteran player to rely on at a key spot on the field. Having Battle around allows for more developmental time to be used for younger players working to prepare themselves for a starting job down the line.