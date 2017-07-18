Former Oregon WR Darren Carrington says he’s ‘disappointed’ in dismissal

It’s not often a team dismisses one of its top returning play-makers just weeks before fall camp, but Darren Carrington kind of forced Oregon’s hand. The rising senior was arrested for DUII on July 1 and dismissed by the team close to two weeks later.

It was far from his first run in with the law in Eugene. He was ruled ineligible for Oregon’s College Football Playoff championship game loss to Ohio State, cited for open container in October of 2015 and accused of breaking a man’s arm in a fight last Halloween.

In a statement on his behalf to The Oregonian, Carrington’s family said he was disappointed in the dismissal but believes this is not the end of his football career.

“Darren is definitely disappointed, as are we (his family). Firstly, Darren is a leader and has grown immensely over the course of his four years at Oregon. So with that, it is truly an unfortunate situation especially witnessing the work ethic and dedication he has put forth with his training. Darren has worked extremely hard to put himself in position to have a great season, this was his year! Secondly, with having another year of eligibility, his plan was to finish his collegiate years as a Duck along with all his teammates, and he was honored and looking forward to being under the coaching of Willie Taggart. Lastly, no one can be blamed for his actions, but himself! Without question, he has acknowledged that and has taken full responsibility for his actions. “His faith is what keeps him optimistic, with hopes that another school will give him an opportunity to make the next chapter in his life the best one yet; both on and off the field.”

In 43 receptions last season, Carrington led Oregon with 606 receiving yards and five touchdowns.