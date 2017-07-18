Oklahoma State P Zach Sinor pushes Heisman campaign into full gear

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor launched his campaign for Heisman late last month. The Pokes included him among their player representatives at Big 12 media days on Tuesday, where he took his joke(?) to another level.

Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor just handed these brochures out to reporters at #Big12MD pic.twitter.com/gibTSt6BIO — Not Baby Driver (@Ben_Baby) July 18, 2017

Inspired, no doubt, by his coach’s choice in hairstyle and subsequent media attention — Mike Gundy said Tuesday his mullet was worth millions of dollars for Oklahoma State in free media exposure — Sinor has also grown an exquisite handlebar mustache.

#OkState punter Zach Sinor says he thinks he'll win the Heisman because he "likes cool dogs" 😂 He's got my vote! #Big12MediaDays #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/YLhWaoqWdL — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) July 18, 2017

Oh! And he also has a website.

Big 12 media day today. Check out my cool new website https://t.co/JYHzDREgXW — Zach The Punter (@ZachSinor29) July 18, 2017

For the record, Sinor finished 32nd nationally last season with a 42.77-yard average on 56 punts. But that just makes the entire campaign that much funnier.