Pool party lands Penn State its sixth commitment in five days

Big Ten media days are next week, and James Franklin may strut in like he’s Vince McMahon walking into a wrestling ring.

The Nittany Lions are not only the defending Big Ten champions and a preseason top-10 shoe-in with one of the most productive backfield tandems in quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley returning to Happy Valley. Penn State has also been on a recruiting tear this week.

Penn State landed Isheem Young, a 4-star defensive back out of Philadelphia, on Tuesday. Here’s how he committed.

4-star safety Isheem Young makes a splash with his commitment #BRCommitmentWeek 💦 pic.twitter.com/LO3DBAxjyf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2017

In addition to Young, Penn State has also nabbed pledges from 4-star defensive end Judge Culpepper, 3-star wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts, 3-star quarterback Will Levis, 4-star wide receiver Daniel George and 2-star kicker Jake Pinegar.

Those commitments give Penn State 20 for its 2018 class, good enough for third nationally in the Rivals rankings.

That’s reason enough for a mid-summer pool party if you ask me.