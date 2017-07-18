Vandy, Vols may be next for transferring Duck Rutger Reitmaier

Expected to contribute immediately, a touted member of Willie Taggart’s first Oregon recruiting class will instead apparently be moving on.

247Sports.com was the first to report over the weekend that Rutger Reitmaier has decided to leave Taggart’s football program. The Oregonian subsequently wrote that the defensive lineman “did not respond to a text message seeking comment late Sunday, but his biography is no longer listed on the team roster.”

The website ScoopDuck.com is reporting that “the primary reason cited was distance from home.”

Reitmaier was recruited heavily by Brady Hoke when the latter was the Ducks’ defensive coordinator. Reitmaier’s a native of Nashville, while Hoke is currently the defensive line coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. Given that connection, as well as his reported desire to move closer to home, the Vols are already being rumored as a potential landing spot.

Obviously, hometown Vanderbilt would be a possibility as well. There’s also a personal connection to the Commodores.

Local Lipscomb football 4 Star Rutger Reitmaier is leaving Oregon. His teammate and good friend is a preferred walkon at Vandy. Hmmmm. — Sports Update (@VU_All_Access) July 18, 2017

Both of those SEC schools offered the lineman a scholarship prior to his signing with UO.

A three-star member of UO’s 2017 recruiting class, Reitmaier was rated as the No. 23 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only a pair of cornerbacks, Deommodore Lenoir and Jaylon Redd, and linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia were rated higher on the defensive side of the ball than Reitmaier in the Ducks’ class this year.

An early enrollee who participated in spring practice this year, Reitmaier would likely have to sit out the 2017 season if he transfers to another FBS program.