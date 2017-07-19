Davey O’Brien Award watch list highlighted by former finalists, semifinalists and SEC

The Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback) took the spotlight in the ongoing college football watch list tour on Wednesday morning. A total of 30 quarterbacks were named to the initial watch list for the award, including six from the SEC along with a few potential Heisman Trophy candidates and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Highlighting the watch list are two finalists from last season; Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been a two-time finalist for the award. Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Washington State’s Luke Falk are also on the watch list and are each two-time semifinalists for the award. Joining them on the watch list are former semifinalists Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)m and Wilton Speight (Michigan).

While the SEC led the way with six watch list players, the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 each had four players named to the watch list. The Big Ten had three, with Penn State’s Trace McSorley joining Barrett and Speight.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson won the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons, becoming the second two-time winner of the award (Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003-04). A player does not need to be included on the watch list in order to win the award, but only quarterbacks from the 130 FBS programs are eligible.

2017 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Austin Allen, Arkansas

Josh Allen, Wyoming

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Jake Bentley, South Carolina

Jake Browning, Washington

Shane Buechele, Texas

Sam Darnold, USC

Eric Dungey, Syracuse

Jacob Eason, Georgia

Jesse Ertz, Kansas State

Luke Falk, Washington State

Riley Ferguson, Memphis

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

Quinton Flowers, USF

Deondre Francois, Florida State

Jalen Hurts, Alabama

Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Daniel Jones, Duke

Tanner Mangum, BYU

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Trace McSorley, Penn State

Shea Patterson, Ole Miss

Josh Rosen, UCLA

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Brett Rypien, Boise State

Brandon Silvers, Troy

Wilton Speight, Michigan

Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee

Mike White, WKU

Logan Woodside, Toledo

The Davey O’Brien Award will be trim its watch list down to a handful of semifinalists on November 7. Finalists for the award will be unveiled two weeks later on November 21, and the winner will be announced on December 7 at the annual Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Follow @KevinOnCFB