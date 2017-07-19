Photo by John Weast/Getty Images

No more Red Bull for Dana Holgorsen after reportedly signing contract with Monster

By Kevin McGuireJul 19, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

Football coaches consuming as much Red Bull as possible has been well-documented in recent years with a handful of coaches packing away multiple cans of the energy drink into their system at a startling level. One coach riding the energy drink wave has been West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, but you will no longer find him downing a Red Bull.

According to West Virginia reporter Sean Manning of The Dominion Post in Morgantown, Holgorsen has signed a contract with Monster.

Remember, Holgorsen and his love for Red Bull has been consistent during his time as West Virginia’s head coach. In 2015, he just so happened to walk away with two cans of Red Bull as free samples were being handed out at Big 12 media days.

And just last season, as West Virginia was playing Texas Tech, Holgorsen was seen chugging Red Bull on the sideline. But that will no longer be the case, as it appears Holgorsen will be switching up the brands. It’s a brilliant strategy for any energy drink company to align themselves with the growing number of head coaches that don’t hide from their love of a good energy drink boost. There are others out there that could just as easily sign similar deals, like Larry Fedora at UNC and Ed Orgeron at LSU.

Saban, Meyer, Harbaugh, Swinney and more among 19 Dodd Trophy watch list candidates


By Kevin McGuireJul 19, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

When you really think about it, a watch list for a college football award is nothing more than a way to keep public relations staffers in college football programs busy this summer. There’s nothing wrong with that, and it is nice to have a number of key players for the upcoming season highlighted whenever possible (unless you are a Big Ten team going to Big Ten media days). But a watch list is generally pretty pointles sin the long run for most awards. This is especially true for a watch list of college football coaches.

The Dodd Trophy watch list was released today with a list of 19 coaches from many of the top programs around the country. Yep, a watch list for head coaches. Silly, right? It really is the easiest watch list to put together.

The award watch list, compiled by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, includes four coaches from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, two coaches from the Big 12 and one from the American Athletic Conference. You know all of the names, like national championship coaches Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, and Dabo Swinney; household names like Jim Harbaugh, Mark Richt, Bill Snyder, and Chris Petersen; and conference championship coaches like David Shaw, James Franklin.

Some notable names not on the list? How about Jimbo Fisher of Florida State? Fisher has a playoff contender in Tallahassee and is the ACC favorite. He also has a national championship ring. Not having Fisher on a preseason watch list for top coaches seems like a bad oversight. Not having new Big 12 coaches Tom Herman (Texas) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) also feels like a swing and a miss if pulling together a list of potential coach of the year candidates. If we are not going to just list all 130 head coaches in FBS, it seems silly to have such a weird collection of watch list candidates when Butch Jones is on the list.

Five coaches on the watch list are former winners of the Dodd Trophy; Snyder, Petersen, Swinney, Saban, and Paul Johnson. Paul Chryst, Ken Niumatalolo, and Petersen were finalists for the award last season as well.

2017 Dodd Trophy Watch List

  • Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
  • James Franklin, Penn State
  • Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech
  • Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
  • Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
  • Clay Helton, USC
  • Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech
  • Butch Jones, Tennessee
  • Gus Malzahn, Auburn
  • Jim McElwain, Florida
  • Urban Meyer, Ohio State
  • Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
  • Chris Petersen, Washington
  • Mark Richt, Miami
  • Nick Saban, Alabama
  • David Shaw, Stanford
  • Bill Snyder, Kansas State
  • Dabo Swinney, Clemson
  • Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Clemson, Auburn, LSU, and Missouri team up to help protect wild tigers


By Kevin McGuireJul 19, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Clemson, Auburn, LSU, and Missouri are coming together for quite the worthy cause. The four power conference universities will collaborate on an effort to help protect the wild tiger population around the world, putting their resources to good use to help save the animal that serves as the inspiration and symbol of their respective sports teams, including the college football programs.

The universities have become the leading forces for the brand new U.S. Tiger University Consortium, which will work to help protect the tiger popultion and work to issue land-grant institutions with the cause. The consortium was initiated by Clemson president James P. Clements, a member of the Global Tiger Initiative Council. The combined efforts will fall in line with attempting to strive for the Global Tiger Forum’s global goal of doubling the tiger population by 2022. It is estimated there are roughly 3,900 wild tigers living around the world. A reduction in livable space for wild tigers and poaching have helped contribute to the downward trend of the wild tiger population over the years.

“Students, faculty and alumni chant ‘Go Tigers’ on a daily basis, but not many know the truth about the animal we hold so dear,” Brett Wright, dean of Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences said in a released statement. “These universities share the tiger mascot and benefit from that majestic symbol of strength, dignity, and beauty, so they share a moral responsibility to apply all of our resources to save the animal that inspires that symbol.”

“Each of our institutions possess various academic disciplines important to the future of tiger conservation and protection,” dean of Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences Janaki Alavalapati said. “This is an obvious example of the need for multi-disciplinary contribution not just across colleges and departments but across universities.”

This is a nice effort for these schools with tremendous resources to come together to work on. Save those tigers!

Davey O’Brien Award watch list highlighted by former finalists, semifinalists and SEC


By Kevin McGuireJul 19, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

The Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback) took the spotlight in the ongoing college football watch list tour on Wednesday morning. A total of 30 quarterbacks were named to the initial watch list for the award, including six from the SEC along with a few potential Heisman Trophy candidates and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Highlighting the watch list are two finalists from last season; Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been a two-time finalist for the award. Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Washington State’s Luke Falk are also on the watch list and are each two-time semifinalists for the award. Joining them on the watch list are former semifinalists Jake Browning (Washington), Sam Darnold (USC), Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)m and Wilton Speight (Michigan).

While the SEC led the way with six watch list players, the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 each had four players named to the watch list. The Big Ten had three, with Penn State’s Trace McSorley joining Barrett and Speight.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson won the Davey O’Brien Award each of the past two seasons, becoming the second two-time winner of the award (Oklahoma’s Jason White in 2003-04). A player does not need to be included on the watch list in order to win the award, but only quarterbacks from the 130 FBS programs are eligible.

2017 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Austin Allen, Arkansas
Josh Allen, Wyoming
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Jake Bentley, South Carolina
Jake Browning, Washington
Shane Buechele, Texas
Sam Darnold, USC
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
Jacob Eason, Georgia
Jesse Ertz, Kansas State
Luke Falk, Washington State
Riley Ferguson, Memphis
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Quinton Flowers, USF
Deondre Francois, Florida State
Jalen Hurts, Alabama
Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Daniel Jones, Duke
Tanner Mangum, BYU
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Trace McSorley, Penn State
Shea Patterson, Ole Miss
Josh Rosen, UCLA
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Brandon Silvers, Troy
Wilton Speight, Michigan
Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
Mike White, WKU
Logan Woodside, Toledo

The Davey O’Brien Award will be trim its watch list down to a handful of semifinalists on November 7. Finalists for the award will be unveiled two weeks later on November 21, and the winner will be announced on December 7 at the annual Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Vandy, Vols may be next for transferring Duck Rutger Reitmaier


By John TaylorJul 18, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

Expected to contribute immediately, a touted member of Willie Taggart’s first Oregon recruiting class will instead apparently be moving on.

247Sports.com was the first to report over the weekend that Rutger Reitmaier has decided to leave Taggart’s football program. The Oregonian subsequently wrote that the defensive lineman “did not respond to a text message seeking comment late Sunday, but his biography is no longer listed on the team roster.”

The website ScoopDuck.com is reporting that “the primary reason cited was distance from home.”

Reitmaier was recruited heavily by Brady Hoke when the latter was the Ducks’ defensive coordinator. Reitmaier’s a native of Nashville, while Hoke is currently the defensive line coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. Given that connection, as well as his reported desire to move closer to home, the Vols are already being rumored as a potential landing spot.

Obviously, hometown Vanderbilt would be a possibility as well. There’s also a personal connection to the Commodores.

Both of those SEC schools offered the lineman a scholarship prior to his signing with UO.

A three-star member of UO’s 2017 recruiting class, Reitmaier was rated as the No. 23 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only a pair of cornerbacks, Deommodore Lenoir and Jaylon Redd, and linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia were rated higher on the defensive side of the ball than Reitmaier in the Ducks’ class this year.

An early enrollee who participated in spring practice this year, Reitmaier would likely have to sit out the 2017 season if he transfers to another FBS program.