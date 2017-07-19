No more Red Bull for Dana Holgorsen after reportedly signing contract with Monster

Football coaches consuming as much Red Bull as possible has been well-documented in recent years with a handful of coaches packing away multiple cans of the energy drink into their system at a startling level. One coach riding the energy drink wave has been West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, but you will no longer find him downing a Red Bull.
According to West Virginia reporter Sean Manning of The Dominion Post in Morgantown, Holgorsen has signed a contract with Monster.
Remember, Holgorsen and his love for Red Bull has been consistent during his time as West Virginia’s head coach. In 2015, he just so happened to walk away with two cans of Red Bull as free samples were being handed out at Big 12 media days.
And just last season, as West Virginia was playing Texas Tech, Holgorsen was seen chugging Red Bull on the sideline. But that will no longer be the case, as it appears Holgorsen will be switching up the brands. It’s a brilliant strategy for any energy drink company to align themselves with the growing number of head coaches that don’t hide from their love of a good energy drink boost. There are others out there that could just as easily sign similar deals, like Larry Fedora at UNC and Ed Orgeron at LSU.