Report: Joe Flacco’s brother no longer part of the Western Michigan program

P.J. Fleck may not be the only person leaving Western Michigan this year. It appears as though quarterback Tom Flacco could also be out.

As reported by Andy Pepper of WWMT-TV, via Twitter, Flacco has left the football program for what is now undisclosed reasons. The school has not announced or confirmed this development, but Hustle Belt has noted Flacco’s name is nowhere to be found on the team’s roster on the school’s official website.

Have just learned that @WMU_Football QB Tom Flacco has left Broncos program. Still has redshirt, can transfer and play 2 yrs elsewhere — Andy Pepper (@APepperWWMT) July 19, 2017

At this point I'm not sure if this decision was related to QB battle with Jon Wassink, or just a desire to play closer to home. — Andy Pepper (@APepperWWMT) July 19, 2017

I'm told there are no off the field issues involved in Flacco decision to leave. Academics, discipline etc — Andy Pepper (@APepperWWMT) July 19, 2017

Where Flacco goes next is anybody’s guess at this point. If he does end up transferring to another program, he will do so with two years of eligibility to use after sitting out the 2017 season. He would be eligible to play immediately this fall if he ends up at a lower division football program.

Flacco is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco. Maybe Tom is following in his brother’s footsteps. Joe Flacco started his collegiate career at Pittsburgh. After backing up Tyler Palko in 2004, Flacco opted to transfer to Delaware, where he helped get the Blue Hens to a national championship game, where they lost to the same Appalachian State that upset Michigan in 2007.

Follow @KevinOnCFB