Walter Camp releases 2017 Player of the Year Watch List

Another day, another watch list for a major college football world.
The Walter Camp Foundation released their preseason watch list for the annual Player of the Year award and not surprisingly it has all of the usual stars from around the sport, including last year’s winner Lamar Jackson and the favorite for just about every award in 2017, USC’s Sam Darnold.
The foundation didn’t just stick with quarterbacks and pass rushers however, they also did the noble thing and included one kicker and one punter on their watch list. Kudos for recognizing that special teams players are watch list candidates too. The full list is below.
Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming, Jr.
Jake Browning, QB, Washington, Jr.
JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State, Sr.
Sam Darnold, QB, USC, Soph.
Luke Falk, QB, Washington State, Sr.
Quinton Flowers, QB, USF, Sr.
Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State, Soph.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama, Soph.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville, Jr.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, Sr.
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State, Sr.
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State, Jr.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA, Jr.
Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State, Jr.
Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky, Sr.
Running Backs
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State, Jr.
Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia, Sr.
Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama, Jr.
Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan, Sr.
Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon, Sr.
Derrius Guice, RB, LSU, Jr.
Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern, Sr.
Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State, Jr.
Rashaad Penny, RB/KR, San Diego State, Sr.
Mark Walton, RB, Miami (Fla.), Jr.
Wide Receivers/Special Teams/Lineman
Daniel Carlson, PK, Auburn, Sr.
Quadree Henderson, WR/KR, Pittsburgh, Jr.
Billy Price, OL, Ohio State, Sr.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama, Jr.
James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State, Sr.
Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah, Jr.
Defense
Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama, Jr.
Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan, Soph.
Derwin James, DB, Florida State
Arden Key, LB, LSU, Sr.
Harold Landry, DE, Boston College, Sr.
Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, Soph.
Tyquan Lewis, DL, Ohio State, Sr.
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston, Soph.
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson, Jr.