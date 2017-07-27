6-5, 287-pound 8th grader Jaheim Otis holds offers from Alabama, other SEC schools

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

You may want to pay attention to Jaheim Oatis as he’s a rather big deal, literally and figuratively, on the recruiting trail.

Otis hails from Columbia, Mississippi, and will be in the eighth grade this school year. What makes Oatis unique from other football recruits is that, not long after finishing up the seventh grade, he says he stands 6-4 and weighs in at 284 pounds; Scout.com lists him at 6-5, 287 pounds.

Even more unique? Late last week, he revealed via his personal Twitter account that he has already received offers from Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

6’4 286lbs BEAST!!💪💪 GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017

One of my dreams came true…. He couldnt believe I was going to the 8th grade….. pic.twitter.com/ZX8qrvNRAX — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 23, 2017

Oatis isn’t all size, either, as evidenced by his running a 40-yard dash at Ole Miss earlier this year.

My 40 at Mississippi state… 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/il4TZxelqj — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

Sorry i ment ole miss — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

Oatis also plays baseball — he claims to have been clocked pitching at 84 mph — as well as basketball — he was the MVP at an AAU tournament this summer. When it comes football, he plays offensive line along with tight end.